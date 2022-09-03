Where is Killer Wayne Doty Now?

Netflix’s ‘I Am A Killer’ tells the stories of the people who are serving time in prison for capital crimes. Giving their own perspective on the crime they committed, the convicts talk about their background, the things that led them to commit the crime, and how they feel about their sentencing. While most of them either feel wronged or express remorse over their actions, Wayne Doty is more straightforward about his actions and what he wants from his sentencing. In a very cold, matter-of-fact- manner, he tells the audience about the multiple crimes that have currently led to his imprisonment. The clarity of his mind feels disturbing, at times. If you are wondering where he is now and what he’s been up to in prison, we’ve got you covered.

How Did Harvey Horne and Xavier Rodriguez Die?

In 1996, Doty was living and working in Plant City, Florida. By this time, he was already into drugs, and his foreman, Harvey Horne, was the middleman for crystal meth. One night, Doty walked into Horne’s home, demanding drugs and eventually shooting him in the face multiple times. In the Netflix documentary, Doty says that he hadn’t planned to kill Horne. According to Tampa Bay Times, it was supposed to be a robbery, where Doty had an accomplice, Brian Lewandowski, stand watch while he robbed the victim. In 1997, Doty was convicted of the crime and sent to prison.

In 2011, Doty, along with fellow inmate, William Wells, murdered another inmate, Xavier Rodriguez. He had been planning it for some time since Rodriguez disrespected Doty and stole his tobacco. Doty traded tobacco with another inmate to get a knife. He tricked Rodriguez by betting him that he couldn’t get out of the handcuffs with which he bound him. Following this, he placed him in a chokehold and once his body went limp, Doty stabbed him repeatedly, while Wells stood watch. Doty said that he hoped to pull out Rodriguez’s heart “to make sure he was really dead”, but the knife was too dull to do it. Then, he and Wells tied a ligature around Rodriguez’s neck, and after some time, reported to the authorities and confessed.

Where is Wayne Doty Now?

Wayne Doty is currently on death row in Union Correctional Institution, Raiford, Florida. His execution date has not been set yet.

In 1997, he was found guilty of first-degree murder and robbery with a deadly weapon. He was sentenced to life in prison without parole. In 2013, he was sentenced to death for the murder of a fellow inmate, Xavier Rodriguez. His sentence was not passed by a unanimous jury, which is why, in 2016, under the Hurst decision, his sentence was declared unconstitutional. He went through a retrial, two years later, only for his sentencing, not for his crime, where a jury unanimously sentenced him to death again.

Since his confession of Rodriguez’s murder, Doty has maintained his wish of being put to death, confessing that he might kill someone again, be it an inmate or someone from prison staff. “I don’t want to be in a position where someone might not make it home to their family. They know what I’m talking about. I’m not going to stop. I’ll do it again if I’ve got to,” he said. According to an Eighth Circuit Court of Appeal document, he also killed another man in prison, who had ended an intimate relationship with him, by slitting his throat. In the Netflix documentary, he claimed that his demand for a swifter execution was also to help his victim’s families get closure so that they could move on. Harvey Horne’s son, however, believes that it is because Doty is scared of the prospect of spending the rest of his life in prison.

Doty wants his execution to happen sooner rather than later and has also expressed the wish to be executed by the electric chair rather than lethal injection. “An individual has the right to choose their own destiny. The bottom line is, at the end of the day I’m the one that murdered an individual. Not you, not anybody else. So it is my life, it is my crime, it is my means of execution,” he said. He also believes that a chair is a more humane way to die, and personally, he doesn’t like needles very much. “Electricity, 2000-3000 volts of electricity right through a person’s brain will render you dead within seconds,” he said. Even though he is in prison, he still has rights, and the law allows him to choose his preferred method.

