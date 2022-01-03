Where is Kristopher Marcy Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Cold Blooded Alaska: Break Out Hit’ delves into a shocking prison escape two convicts carried out from a correctional center in Seward, Alaska. Kristopher Marcy was in his late twenties when he and Byran Perotti, another convicted killer, broke out of prison in March 1994. But before that, Kristopher was in jail due to a horrific murder that he committed in 1988. So, let’s find out more about this case then, shall we?

Who is Kristopher Marcy?

On June 12, 1988, 59-year-old Shirley Koonz was found dead behind her trailer home near Fairbanks, Alaska. As per the show, her son-in-law came by for a visit and made the gruesome discovery. Shirley was stabbed about 26 times in her head, neck, and torso. She also had several defensive injuries on her hands, and there were signs of a struggle at the crime scene. The loving grandmother had been sexually assaulted as well.

According to the show, the authorities learned of Kristopher Marcy, who lived in the area and was out on probation for burglary at the time. He had been in the system since he was a juvenile, with prior arrests for assault. The police gathered that Kristopher was driving around with Frank Heffle and Frank’s girlfriend, Daphne Evans, on the night before the murder. A few hours after Kristopher dropped them back, he spoke to Frank over the phone.

During that conversation, Kristopher had confessed to stabbing a woman in her sixties to her death and described Shirley’s murder in detail. Frank told the police that Kristopher claimed to have run into Shirley because she was hitchhiking in her bathrobe. Kristopher believed they would have sex, but when Shirley refused once they got to her home, he got angry. He later admitted that Shirley was his best friend’s mother.

The police interrogated Kristopher on June 28, 1988, when he admitted to being in Shirley’s house in an attempt to burglarize it. However, he claimed to have nothing to do with the murder or the sexual assault. But in a later interview, Kristopher confessed to killing the 59-year-old. After entering through the front window, he stabbed Shirley in the stomach and headed towards the back door. Kristopher claimed only to see red while standing above Shirley and seeing her bloody.

Where is Kristopher Marcy?

Throughout Kristopher’s interviews, he made inconsistent statements. After claiming not to remember having sex with Shirley, he later admitted to it. Earlier, Kristopher had claimed someone else was with him in Shirley’s house, alluding to that person committing the murder. However, forensic evidence seemed to point to Kristopher’s involvement. The hair found in Shirley’s hand and clothing matched Kristopher’s. The shoe print located inside the house was consistent with his shoes. Furthermore, the inside of Kristopher’s car tested positive for blood.

In December 1989, Kristopher was convicted of first-degree murder, first-degree sexual assault, and first-degree burglary and was sentenced to 139 years behind bars with parole eligibility after 97 years. In March 1994, Kristopher, then 27, escaped from prison with Byran Perotti. As per the show, they broke into a home in Seward, stealing a tent and sleeping bags. They were arrested about 20 hours after the escape and sentenced to a year of solitary confinement. As per prison records, Kristopher remains incarcerated at the Goose Creek Correctional Center in Wasilla, Alaska. He is scheduled to be released in 2092.

