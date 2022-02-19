Where is Larry Millete Now?

Maya “May” Millete was a 39-year-old devoted mother of three when she abruptly vanished from her Chula Vista home on January 7, 2021, never to be seen or heard from again. In other words, even though officials suspect that her husband Larry Millete killed her, neither she nor her remains have ever been found, as examined on CBS’ ’48 Hours: Searching for Maya Millete.’ So now, if you wish to learn more about him — the only person accused in this matter thus far — including the details of his past, his alleged offenses, and his current whereabouts, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Larry Millete?

Maya and Larry Millete were just teenagers attending Radford High School in Honolulu, Hawaii, when they first came across one another back in 1999, only to fall hard and fast. They thus tied the knot within a short while, following which he enlisted in the United States Navy for five years, serving until his official discharge (with no disciplinary actions) in 2005. The couple then settled down in San Diego, California, to start a family, but with claims that she’d allegedly had an extramarital affair, things began to change from 2020 onwards. She wanted a divorce; he didn’t.

There have been several reports insisting that Larry has a scary temper, which ostensibly got incorporated into their marriage to such an extent that Maya was worried “he would hurt the kids to get back at” her. As if that wasn’t enough, while some of her loved ones have since claimed that he was physically abusive, others have revealed that he’d once offered to pay $20,000 to kill the man his wife supposedly had an affair with. The fact that his family had only moved to Hawaii after his juvenile arrest in connection to a gang-related stabbing in 1997 further backs his violent tendencies.

Therefore, when Maya went missing, and the evidence suggested that he was ready to go to extremes to keep her from leaving him, he became a person of interest. After all, he had purchased literal spells online in the hopes of either making her fall back in love with him or incapacitating her enough so that she’d become entirely dependent. Loud gunshot-like bangs coming from near their home on that fateful day and his decision to drive to a remote area the following morning didn’t help his case either, especially as numerous firearms were seized from his place later on.

Where is Larry Millete Now?

Following the execution of 67 search warrants and the conduction of 87 interviews in nine months, Larry Millete was arrested and charged with first-degree murder and illegal possession of an assault weapon on October 19, 2021. We should even mention that just a few months before he was taken into custody by the San Diego Police Department, in early May 2021, he was also served with a gun violence restraining order.

Despite all this, Larry has pleaded not guilty, and he maintains that his wife Maya left him, their family, and their Chula Vista home on her own accord. Hence, pending a potential court trial, the schedule of which is unclear as of writing because investigations into Maya’s disappearance are still ongoing, Larry Millete remains behind bars with no bail. At the age of 40, he’s currently imprisoned at the Vista Detention Facility, but if convicted, he faces 25-years to life in a state institution, plus a maximum of 3 years for the assault weapon charge.

