ABC’s ’20/20: Gone Girl’ examines the 2015 home invasion and kidnapping case involving Aaron Quinn and Denise Huskins, who went from victims to suspects within mere days. Because their accounts of what had occurred seemed too extreme and bore a striking resemblance to the book and film ‘Gone Girl,’ the authorities deemed it to be an orchestrated event at first. However, the physical evidence soon made it apparent that Matthew Muller was their perpetrator. So now, let’s find out all that there is to know about him and his current whereabouts, shall we?

Who is Matthew Muller?

Unlike typical criminals, Matthew Daniel Muller served in the Marine Corps from 1995 to 1999 and graduated summa cum laude from Pomona College in California before eventually attending Harvard Law School. As a former decorated officer with qualifications that proved his intelligence, Matthew was able to get a stable job as an immigration attorney at a San Francisco law firm. Yet, in 2015, following filing for bankruptcy and being accused of neglecting to refund roughly $1,250 to a client when a court ordered it for failure to provide competent representation, he was disbarred for good.

That’s the same year Denise Huskins and Aaron Quinn’s property invasion and abduction matter transpired. But it was on June 5, three months after the fact, when Matthew attempted to break into another home in California, that he was identified as a suspect. After all, the sequence of events was very similar. The only difference was that the victims successfully managed to attack and scare their assailant into running away before any damage was done. Matthew had dropped his phone in the process, which directed the officials right back to him, earning a massive breakthrough.

Upon looking deeper into him, it came to light that even though he’d never been charged or arrested, he was named a suspect in various other home invasion and burglary cases in the cities of California. Some of these went as far back as 2009 and involved the exact details. Furthermore, a search of his family home yielded not only several squirt guns with laser pointers taped to them and blacked-out swimming goggles but also video evidence that confirmed he was Denise and Aaron’s offender. Matthew’s intended mark was Aaron and his ex-fiancée, but it makes no difference because of his actions.

Where is Matthew Muller Now?

Matthew Muller was arrested in South Lake Tahoe on June 8, 2015, and charged with kidnapping for ransom in a federal court. The additional related criminal offenses of sexual assault and the robbery against Aaron were not placed on him as the federal court has no jurisdiction over them. In 2016, Matthew pleaded guilty to the count upon him and subsequently got sentenced to 40 years in prison. Since then, he has been arraigned on state charges that include two counts of forcible rape, robbery and theft, and false imprisonment by Solano County.

Matthew has pleaded not guilty to the latter, and in November 2020, after several preliminary hearings, he was found mentally incompetent to stand trial. Thus, today, at the age of 44, he is an inmate at a Solano County Jail competency-treatment program — in the care of MHM Services, a mental and behavioral health specialty firm with governmental agency contracts. As soon as Matthew is deemed competent by the professionals, he’ll be scheduled to face further court proceedings. All the charges against him only stem from the Denise and Aaron case.

