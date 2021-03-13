Inspired by the New York Times bestseller ‘Bitter Harvest,’ penned by renowned true-crime author Ann Rule, Lifetime’s ‘A House on Fire‘ is a film that profiles the tale of Debora Green, an emergency physician turned convicted murderer. In the mid-1990s, the doctor pleaded no contest to setting the October 1995 fire that burned down her Prairie Village, Kansas, family home, killing two of her children, and to poisoning her husband, Michael Farrar, to cause his death. So now, if you’re here curious to know more about Michael, his relationship with Debora, and his current whereabouts, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Michael Farrar?

Michael Farrar and Debora Green met while they were both pursuing education and experience in the medical field. Debora was attracted to his stability, dependency, and ambition, whereas Michael adored Debora’s intelligence and spirit. Therefore, it came as no surprise when the pair decided to tie the knot on May 26, 1979. Subsequently, the couple moved to Cincinnati, Ohio, where they both worked as doctors – Debora as a physician and Michael as a cardiologist. Soon, between 1982 and 1988, they expanded their family by welcoming their children, Timothy, Kate, and Kelly, into this world.

By the mid-1980s, though, the couple had moved to the Kansas-Missouri area, having each joined established medical institutions. And a few years later, Debora quit the private practice she had built to focus more on her family. That’s when things started going downhill. According to Michael, although he never liked Debora’s short temper and was well aware that they never expressed their love for each other, their arguments were at an all-time high at that point. He not only implied that his wife seemed envious of his career but said that she often accused him of being unfaithful.

Michael worked long hours to avoid such arguments, but the real blow came to him when he realized that his children were getting influenced by his wife’s opinions of him. They had started to resent and disrespect him, he said. In fact, it apparently went so far that Michael and his eldest, Timothy, were even getting into physical fights. In 1994, Michael and Debora briefly separated before reconciling. However, they soon fell back to their old ways. So, when Michael began an affair in 1995, he finally asked Debora for a divorce. This is said to be what led to the incidents that forever changed their lives.

Where is Michael Farrar Now?

Despite the impending divorce, Michael Farrar had initially declined to move out of the family home. But after he repeatedly fell ill that summer under mysterious circumstances, he left, claiming concerns for his safety. Thus, when the Prairie Village, Kansas, home burned down in October, killing Timothy and Kelly, Michael immediately blamed his wife. After all, they had argued the evening before. He filed for divorce the very next day.

When it came to light that Michael’s intractable illness was due to Debora poisoning his food with ricin, he had to undergo brain surgery to drain an abscess that doctors believed may have been caused by the toxin. Furthermore, it is said that he still experiences heart and other health issues that may also be connected to the poisoning. However, the doctor has not let any of it stop him from advancing his career with each passing day.

From what we can tell, Dr. Michael Farrar, at the age of 66, is still working as a cardiologist specialist in Kansas City, Missouri. The University of Cincinnati College of Medicine graduate is a member of the American College of Cardiology and seems to be affiliated with well-known facilities like North Kansas City Hospital, Excelsior Springs Hospital, and Ray County Memorial Hospital.

