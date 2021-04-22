Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Night That Didn’t End: My Name is Denise’ revisits the death, kidnapping, and murder of Denise Lee, a loving mother and wife. She was abducted from her home in January 2008, and while a series of 911 calls seemed to have given the police information about her location, the search didn’t end well. Denise was abducted by Michael King, a complete stranger to her and her family. Curious to know where he is now? We’ve got you covered.

Who is Michael King?

Michael King was 36 years old at the time. He had moved to Florida sometime in 2002 after a divorce in Michigan. He used to be employed as a plumber, but he had stopped going to work about three months before the incident. It was stated that Michael had a son as well. In the past, there were allegations against him for exposing himself and rape, but they were never reported to the police. Starting sometime in the afternoon on January 17, 2008, Michael’s actions led him to be arrested sometime after 9 PM that night.

Denise Lee, a 21-year-old mother of two, had been happily married to Nathan Lee, whom she met when she was in high school. At the time, she was a stay-at-home mom taking care of her kids. When Nathan got back home from work on January 17, he discovered that his wife had been missing and the kids were left unattended. He immediately called the police. Plus, a string of 911 calls that came in through the next few hours gave a clearer picture of what happened to Denise.

Denise was abducted by Michael from her home in North Port, Florida. Over the course of that evening, there were multiple sightings of Michael and his car, with witnesses reporting a “screaming child” in a green Chevrolet Camaro. A 911 call was from Denise herself at about 6:14 PM. She had somehow gotten hold of Michael’s phone and had passed on information to the operator under the guise of having a conversation with Michael. Later on, a few more calls came in, but Michael wasn’t found until it was too late. He was arrested by a Florida Highway Patrol Trooper after pulling over his car.

Sadly, Denise was nowhere to be seen. Michael was wet from the waist down when he was arrested, and the police also discovered a shovel in his car. There was a headboard in the backseat of his car, and it was later revealed that Denise was tied to that. Two days after his arrest, Denise’s body was found in a shallow grave about half a mile from where Michael had been arrested. After her abduction, he took her to his place and raped her, after which she was shot in the head and buried.

Michael was charged with the kidnapping, rape, and murder of Denise Lee. At his trial in 2009, DNA evidence that connected him to the crime was presented. In addition, Michael’s cousin testified that at around 6 PM on the day of the abduction, Michael had come to his place to borrow a shovel, gas cans, and a flashlight. He also stated that he heard a female voice from the car asking him to call the police and saw Michael push a woman down in the back seat. Michael was found guilty of all charges.

Where is Michael King Now?

Michael King was convicted of kidnapping, murder, and involuntary sexual battery. He had pleaded not guilty to the crimes. The defense had his brother testify to a head injury Michael had at the age of 6. It was also stated that his mental health took a toll towards the end of 2007 because he was facing foreclosure and had also broken up with his girlfriend. However, the wealth of evidence against him meant he was sentenced to death. As per prison records, he is on death row at the Union Correctional Institution in Raiford, Florida.

