Where is Michael Rapp Now?

Starting in the 1980s, Chippendales took the world by storm with the then-novel idea of a male striptease dance troupe for women. While the brand was hugely successful, it was also scarred by the murder of their choreographer and another botched murder-for-hire plot. Discovery Plus’ ‘Curse of the Chippendales’ is a four-part docuseries about the sordid tale behind the rise and fall of this brand. At its height, Chippendales’ dancers were hugely popular and toured all over the world. Michael Rapp is one of those dancers who played the character of “The Perfect Man” during the burlesque shows. So, let’s find out more about him then, shall we?

Who is Michael Rapp?

Michael grew up in a predominantly Hispanic community in East Los Angeles, California. He was a shy kid back in school and felt like he never really fit in. But that changed when he was introduced to a gym in high school. On the show, Michael stated that lifting weights was life-changing for him. After majoring in modern dance from a local college, Michael started work at a health club while studying nutrition.

Then, Michael came across a news article about Chippendales and felt like that would be the perfect place for him to work. So, he went down to the club and was hired by Somen “Steve” Banerjee, the founder of Chippendales. Suddenly, Michael was a star; he said that the screaming and the adoration he received from the women who came to see the routine made him feel great. By 1983, Chippendales was expanding and had set up shows in New York. Over there, Michael played “The Perfect Man,” a Frankenstein-esque character who was assembled using the “perfect” parts.

Michael also trained other dancers at different clubs. But he shot to fame with the “Perfect Man” routine, which was a runaway hit. In 1980, Michael married Nancy Dineen, a Chippendales regular. The couple moved to New York in 1983, coinciding with the club’s opening, and continued to live there. They had a son in March 1984, and Michael’s life seemed to be perfect by all accounts. But over time, Michael had stated that Chippendales became his identity. On the show, he mentioned how he had gotten into drugs and was unfaithful to his wife, eventually ending their marriage, which he said took him to a dark place.

Where is Michael Rapp Now?

Michael eventually became the personnel director for Chippendales and then quit in 2001. After about two decades, Michael mentioned that he felt lost after leaving the troupe and that it took him a while to find himself again. Now, he seems to be doing much better. Michael is married to Yolanda and lives with his family in Scottsdale, Arizona, and seemingly works as a fitness trainer. With the fame also came the hardship for Michael, but he said that he would go through it all over again nevertheless.

