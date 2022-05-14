In early 2003, Michael Todd Bay met Katie Call, and the friendship soon turned into a relationship. While everything seemed fine initially, Michael’s obsessive behavior spelled doom within months. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Obsession: Dark Desires: Texts, Lies, and Videotape’ focuses on how Michael and Katie’s relationship devolved and ended with him attacking the young woman at her house. So, if you’re wondering what happened, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Michael Todd Ray?

Michael met Katie at a bar in Powder Springs, Georgia. At the time, she was a single mother, and the two eventually began dating. However, Katie broke up with him over the summer because of his behavior. At one point, he emailed her 800 times in a day. But Katie’s nightmare was only beginning because, in the following months, Michael kept stalking her, leading to a violent showdown later on.

Michael had a history of stalking and criminal behavior. His ex-wife divorced him in January 2000 after being arrested for driving under the influence of methamphetamine. Not too long after that, it was alleged that he hit his 2-year-old son and threatened his ex-wife with a baseball bat. The following year, he was arrested for stalking her, and in 2002, he was taken into custody for stalking another woman. Michael was already placed on probation for ten years for an aggravated stalking conviction by then.

After Katie broke up with Michael, he placed voice-activated recording devices and motion-detection cameras in her home. He even changed the locks on her house so she would call him for the keys. Once in April 2004, authorities found Michael under the back deck at Katie’s home, and he was arrested. His probation was then revoked, and he was sentenced to 12 months in prison for stalking Katie. However, Michael was out of jail within two and a half months and called Katie soon after being released in July.

Where is Michael Todd Ray Now?

On August 5, 2004, Michael sent Katie an email, saying, “Do you know how big a hole a .45 leaves in the head? I’m fixin’ 2 find out.” He made good on this threat on August 7 when Katie found him in her basement hallway with a .45-caliber firearm. Michael shot her through the stomach and then went after her new boyfriend, who eventually escaped. Katie was able to run away too and was taken to a hospital.

On the other hand, Michael was holed up in Katie’s house for about 14 hours. The authorities tried using tear gas before sending a motion-detecting robot; they found Michael, then 34, with an injury. He had shot himself in the chin. Michael was still alive and was taken to a hospital. As per the show, he was in a coma but later woke up. In 2006, Michael was sentenced to 20 years in prison for aggravated assault. He has since been released but remains on parole until 2024. For now, Michael lives in Douglasville, Georgia.

Read More: Where is Katie Call Now?