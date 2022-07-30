Where is Morgan Metzer Now?

Morgan Metzer was looking forward to a fresh start after a divorce from her husband of 10 years, Rodney. But on the first day of 2021, she woke up to an intruder in her bedroom who violently assaulted her. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Evil Lives Here: He Pretended To Save Me’ has Morgan talk about their relationship and how the attacker turned out to be Rodney. So, if you’re wondering how Morgan is doing and where she might be today, here’s what we know!

Who is Morgan Metzer?

On the show, Morgan Metzer talked about Rodney being her first love. They started dating when Morgan was about 15-years-old, and tied the knot when she was 21. Initially, things seemed perfect between the two. Morgan also said she didn’t heed her father’s warnings about Rodney. But later, Morgan recalled that Rodney had issues with his temper; he would scream and throw things. The couple also had twins, but it only got worse after that.

Morgan also revealed how Rodney’s violent outbursts often led her to lock herself and the children in a closet to stay safe. She said, “I would keep reassuring them that he was just having a bad day and needs time to cool off, and we’re just trying to stay out of the way. I would make it a game, and we would do something in there together.” On the show, Morgan also talked about how Rodney would assault her and even force himself onto her when she would say no to sex.

Eventually, Morgan had enough and filed for divorce after being married for 10 years. But Rodney tried to get her back in the days leading up to the attack. At one point, he lied about having cancer and had been sleeping on her couch in the week prior. Then, during the early hours of January 1, 2021, a masked man with a distorted voice attacked Morgan in her bedroom. She said, “Every woman’s worse fear is to wake up to that. That voice still to this day just haunts me when I sleep.”

After beating Morgan with a gun, he tried to strangle her and zip-tied her hands behind her back. After that, the intruder sexually assaulted Morgan, put a pillowcase over her head, and left her on the back deck. She added, “On his way out, he kept saying, ‘You messed up. You’re going to be fine, but we can’t say that about your ex-husband. You’re really going to miss him.'” Finally, the assailant asked Morgan not to move until she heard car honks, but she never did hear them.

Where is Morgan Metzer Today?

Soon after the attacker left, Rodney Metzer found Morgan and called 911. Upon thorough investigation, the authorities eventually confirmed that Rodney was the masked man who attacked his ex-wife. He pled guilty to his crimes and was sent away to prison for a long time. Morgan later said, “He had planned on killing me and killing himself. I guess because he couldn’t have me, he didn’t want anybody else to have me. This was all premeditated; it wasn’t just a moment of insanity.”

On the show, she talked about wanting Rodney not to get out on parole. Morgan seems to be doing much better today and currently lives in Georgia. She works at an interior designing firm and has since been using social media to raise awareness about narcissism and gaslighting in relationships. Apart from that, Morgan spends time raising her kids and caring for pets.

