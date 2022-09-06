Where is Netflix’s Chef’s Table: Pizza Filmed?

A spin-off of ‘Chef’s Table,’ Netflix’s ‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’ is a documentary series that delves into the world of pizza, as you may have guessed from the title. The show lets us in on the lives and kitchens of Franco Pepe, Gabriele Bonci, Ann Kim, Sarah Minnick, Chris Bianco, and Yoshihiro Imai- six world-class chefs from all over the world who think of making pizza as an art form. With their unique skills and flavors, these renowned chefs bake each slice of their pizzas with passion, creativity, hard work, and conviction.

Just like the format of the original show, it also focuses on the personal and daily lives of these chefs, right from their humble beginnings to their successful present day. Thus, you are in for a mouth-watering, yet sentimental viewing experience in each episode as the chefs share their ingredients and secrets. Moreover, the different locations and restaurants in each episode are bound to make you eager to learn more about them. Well, if you want to put your mind at ease, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Chef’s Table: Pizza Filming Locations

‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’ is filmed on location in the US, Italy, and Japan, specifically in Arizona, Minnesota, Oregon, Rome, Caiazzo, and Kyoto. All the six chefs that feature in the show own their own restaurants, which serve as the primary filming sites for the documentary series. So, without further ado, let’s dive right into all the specific locations that appear in the Netflix show!

Phoenix, Arizona

The episode involving Chris Bianco in season 1 was lensed on location in Phoenix, the capital and most populous city in Arizona. While the shooting took place across the city, Bianco’s restaurant, Pizzeria Bianco at 623 East Adams Street, served as the primary filming site for the episode as he works his magic in the kitchen.

Minneapolis, Minnesota

All the sequences involving Ann Kim in the debut season of ‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’ were taped across Minneapolis, the largest city in Minnesota. Since Ann Kim owns a total of four restaurants within the city, it is possible that the production team set up camp in each of them to shoot the scenes for her episode. The four restaurants are Pizzeria Lola at 5557 Xerxes Avenue South, Hello Pizza at 3904 Sunnyside Road in Edina, Young Joni at 165 13th Avenue Northeast, and Sooki & Mimi at 1432 West 31st Street.

Portland, Oregon

The episode with Sarah Minnick in the debut season was shot on location in Portland, a port city in the Pacific Northwest and the largest city in Oregon. Lovely’s Fifty Fifty at 4039 North Mississippi Avenue is where most of the filming took place as it is Sarah’s restaurant. Besides that, a few pivotal sequences were also seemingly taped in Bar Norman at 2615 Southeast Clinton Street.

Rome, Italy

One of the chefs who feature on an episode of ‘Chef’s Table: Pizza’ season 1 is Gabriele Bonci from Rome, the capital city of Italy. He owns a restaurant named after himself, Bonci Pizzarium at Via della Meloria, 43, and it served as the primary production location for his episode. A few exterior shots were also seemingly taped in the picturesque and historical city of Rome.

Caiazzo, Italy

The pivotal scenes involving Franco Pepe in the first season were lensed in Caiazzo, a city and commune in the Italian province of Caserta. To be specific, Pepe In Grani at Vicolo South Giovanni Battista, 3, is where most of the sequences were taped as it is where Franco Pepe works his magic.

Kyoto, Japan

The episode involving the Japanese chef, Yoshihiro Imai, in the debut season was recorded in Kyoto, the capital city of Kyoto Prefecture in Japan. While the cast and crew members utilized different locales of the city to tape some scenes, Yoshihiro’s restaurant, Monk at 147 Jodoji Shimominamidacho in Sakyo Ward, served as the primary production location for the specific episode.

