Where is Netflix’s Country Queen Filmed?

Created by Wanjeri Gakuru, Ian Kithinji, Lydia Matata, Mkamzee Chao Mwatela, Kamau Ndungu, Florence Onyango, Oprah Oyugi, Annette Shadeya, Shirleen Wangari, and Kimani Waweru, Netflix’s ‘Country Queen’ is a Kenyan family drama series follows an ambitious young event planner named Asika who had left her village to build a successful career for herself. A decade later, the existence of her village is threatened by a mining company.

As Asika returns to her childhood home, she must confront her past to save the village and at the same time, try to find herself in the process. Starring Melissa Kiplagat, Melvin Alusa, Nini Wacera, Blessing Lung’aho, Sheila Munyiva, and Raymond Ofula, the drama show explores themes of land grabbing and exploitation against the apt and contrasting backdrops of the city and the village. Thus, it is natural for you to be curious about the filming sites of ‘Country Queen.’ In that case, we have got you covered!

Country Queen Filming Locations

‘Country Queen’ is filmed entirely in Kenya, specifically in Nairobi and the counties of Machakos, Kajiado, and Murang’a. The shooting for the pilot took place in January 2019 and reportedly involved 45 actors, 51 crew members, and around 160 extras, most of whom were Kenyan. The principal photography for the rest of the season of the drama show seemingly commenced around September 2021 and wrapped up in late 2021. Now, let’s not waste time and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that feature in the Netflix show!

Nairobi, Kenya

Most of the show’s scenes set in the city are lensed in the capital and largest city of Kenya, that is, Nairobi. The production team makes use of different streets and neighborhoods to portray the advancements and modernity associated with life in the city so that the viewers get an idea of the contrasting difference between urban and rural life in the country. In several episodes of ‘Country Queen,’ you get a glimpse of the cityscape and in the backdrop, you are bound to spot some notable buildings and attractions, including Nairobi City Hall, the Kenyatta International Convention Centre, Uhuru Park, Central Park, John Michuki Park, Roman Catholic Archdiocese of Nairobi, and Anglican Church of Kenya.

Other Locations in Kenya

For shooting the village-based scenes, the filming unit of ‘Country Queen’ traveled to other locations across Kenya, mainly the counties surrounding Nairobi — Machakos County, Kajiado County, and Murang’a County. They seemingly utilize different parts and areas of the three counties in order to shoot important scenes against suitable backdrops.

During an interview with KenyanVibe in July 2022, Kamau Wandung’u, who portrays Suli, talked about the challenges they faced during the shooting process. She said, “The experiences were great. We like the challenges. Filmmaking is not an easy thing to do. Always a challenge after another. It takes a village to make a film. We shot this when Corona was at its peak and couldn’t shoot on the first day because someone had COVID.”

In the same interview, Melissa Kiplagat (Akisa) explained how the team’s professionalism made things easier for everyone on set. She added, “We had excellent directors Vincent Mbaya, Tosh Gitonga, and Brian Munene. They were really good at first having conversations with the actors to get them in the mood and controlling the set to make sure that it is conducive for emotional scenes which were very important.”

Read More: Best Family Shows on Netflix