Where is Netflix’s Deep Fake Love Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Deep Fake Love’ is a romantic reality TV series that pits together five couples who put their trust as well as their relationship to the test as each individual parts ways with their respective partners for a few weeks. Originally titled ‘Falso Amor,’ the show turns steamy when the deep fake technology is used to test the couples’ insecurities by blurring the line between truth and lies, showing them what’s real and sometimes showing them what only seems to be real.

The couple who stands the test of time and challenges that come their way throughout the competition are crowned the winners and they get to take home a grand cash prize. Hosted by Raquel Sánchez Silva, the reality series is not just entertaining due to all the drama that ensues but also due to all the picturesque sites in the backdrop of various scenes, making one curious to know about the actual filming sites of ‘Deep Fake Love.’ If you happen to be in the same boat, we are here to get rid of your curiosities about the same!

Deep Fake Love Filming Locations

‘Deep Fake Love’ is filmed in the Dominican Republic. The shooting for the inaugural iteration of the reality show took place for about a few weeks. So, let’s not waste any time whatsoever and find out all the specific locations where the five couples put their relationship to the test in the Netflix series!

Dominican Republic

Many important portions of ‘Deep Fake Love’ are taped in the Dominican Republic, which is a country situated on the island of Hispaniola in the Caribbean region’s Greater Antilles archipelago. The White Room scenes, where the contestants are shown their partners with another individual, in real situations or with deep fake technology, are probably lensed on a custom-built sound stage in one of the film studios located within the country.

As far as the exterior scenes or other scenes set in the dazzling interiors are concerned, they are seemingly recorded in various areas of the Dominican Republic, including the beaches and several picturesque locations. Thus, you are bound to notice a few popular and aesthetic destinations and attractions located within the country. Some of them are San Souci Port, Casa De Campo, the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino, the Pico Duarte, and Bahia de las Aguilas.

Owing to the diverse and vast topography of the country, its climate tends to fluctuate over short distances. Furthermore, it is home to five terrestrial ecoregions — Hispaniolan pine forests, Hispaniolan moist forests, Enriquillo wetlands, Hispaniolan dry forests, and Greater Antilles mangroves. The Dominican Republic also consists of a number of lakes and coastal lagoons, such as Enriquillo, Laguna de Rincón, and Laguna de Oviedo, some of which might feature in the series.

