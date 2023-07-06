Where is Netflix’s Hack My Home Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Hack My Home’ is a home improvement reality TV series that revolves around several families dealing with the same problem, that is, needing more space without having to move or upgrade their current home. As challenging and nearly impossible as this problem seems, it is made to look like child’s play by the dream team of experts — Mikel Welch on design, Brooks Atwood on Innovation, Ati Williams on Construction, and Jessica Banks on Engineering.

The team of four home makeover gurus join forces and combine their extraordinarily neat skills to transform even the most overcrowded of spaces with their unique builds, aesthetic designs, and out-of-the-box creativity to make sure that every single inch of the room is used efficiently. As the four experts transform different houses in different neighborhoods, the viewers are likely to be curious about the filming sites of ‘Hack My Home.’ If you have been wondering the same, we have got you covered!

Hack My Home Filming Locations

‘Hack My Home’ is possibly filmed in Georgia, probably in and around Atlanta. With the casting calls out in late 2021, it is believed that the shooting for the debut season of the reality series seemingly began sometime in the first half of 2022. Now, without wasting any time, let’s follow Mikel, Brooks, Ati, and Jessica as they go from home to home, and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix show!

Atlanta, Georgia

It seems that almost all the pivotal sequences of the debut season of ‘Hack My Home’ were lensed in Atlanta and some of its surrounding areas. The production team follows the four home renovating gurus on their quest to solve the space issues of different families living across the city, in different neighborhoods. Both the interior scenes while the four experts work their magic, as well as the exterior scenes when they travel to the residential properties, are taped on location.

Since there are a number of exterior sequences in each episode of ‘Hack My Home,’ you are bound to notice some, if not all, of the popular landmarks and buildings in the backdrop. Some of them might be The World of Coca-Cola, Bank of America Plaza, Tower Square, Promenade II, Marriott Marquis Hotel, the Atlanta Botanical Garden, the Atlanta Cyclorama & Civil War Museum, and the Georgia Aquarium.

Divided into 242 officially defined neighborhoods, Atlanta is home to three major high-rise districts — Downtown, Midtown, and Buckhead. These neighborhoods are surrounded by leafy and low-density neighborhoods, mostly owned by single-family homes. The properties that feature in ‘Hack My Home’ are seemingly situated in these areas of Atlanta.

