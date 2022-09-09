Where is Netflix’s Merlí. Sapere Aude Filmed?

Created by Héctor Lozano, Netflix’s ‘Merlí. Sapere Aude’ is a Spanish teen comedy-drama series that serves as a sequel and spin-off of ‘Merlí.’ The narrative revolves around Pol Rubio who enrolls in a university to study philosophy and follow the footsteps of his high school professor, Merlí. While there, the bond between Bruno and him grows stronger.

Apart from facing challenges at the new university, his familial issues, and his relationship with Bruno, Pol meets new friends, new classmates, and new professors, which provide him some much-needed respite. The teen show tackles several prevalent themes and subjects through the episodes, making the viewers feel relatable and hooked on the narrative. Moreover, the use of interesting locations, including the university, is likely to intrigue you about the filming sites of ‘Merlí. Sapere Aude.’ Well, in that case, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

Merlí. Sapere Aude Filming Locations

‘Merlí. Sapere Aude’ is filmed entirely in Spain, specifically in and around Barcelona. The principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the comedy series reportedly commenced in May 2019 and wrapped up in August 2019. As for the production of the sophomore round, it began in August 2020 and wrapped up in November of the same year. Now, let’s traverse the specific locations that make an appearance in the Spanish series!

Barcelona, Spain

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Merlí. Sapere Aude’ are lensed across Barcelona, a city on the coast of northeastern Spain. The show is predominantly shot on location on the campus of the historical University of Barcelona at Gran Via de les Corts Catalanes, 585. The filming unit utilizes the halls, the corridors, a number of classrooms, and its courtyards for shooting the show, including Patio de Letras, the UB Library, Ferran Soldevila Garden, Victòria dels Àngels Gardens, Paraninfo, and the Library of Letters.

Many important scenes are taped on the Somorrostro beach, Barceloneta beach, the Gothic Quarter, Speed Queen laundry at Carrer de la Indústria, 23, and the Pedralbes neighborhood. MUHBA Templo de Augusto at Carrer del Paradís, 10 can be spotted in the backdrop of various sequences throughout the show. The fight scene between Bruno and Pol in season 1 takes place on Avinguda del Marquès de l’Argentera. The rock music club Magic Barcelona at Passeig de Picasso, 40, also served as a pivotal filming site for the series. For season 2, the production team utilized the neighborhood of El Raval and the areas around La Sagrada Familia.

There are many streets, parks, and other areas that the cast and crew members of ‘Merlí. Sapere Aude’ utilize for recording the exterior scenes of the show. They are Calabria street, Obispo street, Cunit street, Calle del Rosellón, La Rambla near the Drassanes metro station, Montealegre street in front of the Barcelona Museum of Contemporary Art at Plaça dels Àngels, 1, Bajada Santa Clara, Torres de Marina, Calle del Conde Borrell, Carrer de Tamarit with Sant Antoni Market in the background, Calle del Consejo de Ciento, Carrer de la Fruita, and Calle de Salomó ben Adret. Parque de Joan Miró at Carrer de la Diputació, 11, Plaça de Sant Felip Neri, Pont del Bisbe (Bishop’s bridge) at C. del Bisbe, Avenida Diagonal, Passeig de Gràcia, and Passeig de Jean Forestier in Parc de Montjuïc also serve as important production locations.

Other locations where the show is taped are Mercat de La Concepció at C/ d’Aragó, 317, Sopa de Pedres Restaurant at Pasaje del Mercado, 12, Aribau Multicines at Carrer d’Aribau, 8, 10, El Sortidor at Plaça del Sortidor, 5, Mira SuperMarket at Carrer de la Diputació, 32, Museo Olímpico y del Deporte Joan Antoni Samaranch at Av. de l’Estadi, 60, and Floristerías Navarro at C/ de València, 320. Furthermore, Vall Parc: Club de tenis i de pàdel a Barcelona at Carrer de l’Arrabassada, 107, 127, Calella, Bar Ramon at C. del Comte Borrell, 81, Tinta Roja at Carrer de la Creu dels Molers, 17, Caelum at Carrer de la Palla, 8, Mèlich Sportsclub at Carrer Onze de Setembre, 7 in Sant Just Desvern, and Arc de Triomf station, hosted the production of the Spanish series.

