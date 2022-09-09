Is Netflix’s Merlí. Sapere Aude Based on a True Story?

Created by Héctor Lozano, Netflix’s ‘Merlí. Sapere Aude’ is a Spanish teen drama series that follows a student named Pol Rubio. Having just entered university, Pol hopes to follow in the footsteps of his teacher Merlí, whom he had idolized during his high school years. His time as a student of philosphy takes Pol through a journey of self-discovery and realizations, and he discovers more and more about himself and the world around him.

Starring Carlos Cuevas in the lead role, the series presents a variety of social and cultural issues using an engaging storyline. The topics addressed in the series have a huge impact on real life, and the story of Pol seems to resonate with many in the audience. This has led many to wonder about the origins of the show and whether it is based on real-life events. If you are also curious about the same, here is everything we know about it.

Is Merlí. Sapere Aude a True Story?

No, ‘Merlí. Sapere Aude’ is not based on a true story. The series is a spinoff sequel to Héctor Lozano and Eduard Cortés’ ‘Merlí’ that follows a philosophy teacher named Merlí Bergeron who has a son named Bruno with his ex-wife. Shortly after his son starts living with him, Merlí is hired as a teacher at Àngel Guimerà High School. Using unconventional ways, the teacher tries to impart the concepts of philosophy to his students and helps them broaden their way of thinking.

The original series features several students with their own set of problems. As the show progresses, the students form an attachment to their philosophy teacher, who is always willing to support them in their endeavors and acts as a support system. One of these students is Pol Rubio, who is popular in the school but repeating multiple courses. His home is far from the best, which contributes to his behavior. However, as he grows closer to Merlí, he slowly starts getting better.

‘Merlí. Sapere Aude’ tells Pol’s story in greater detail as he starts going to college and tries to follow in the footsteps of the man he admires so much and who helped him make a better person. The sequel explores several issues surrounding Pol, many of which were even discussed in the original shows. Topics like Pol’s sexuality are presented in greater detail as to how the college student comes to terms with his identity.

The discussion surrounding Pol’s sexuality is sure to resonate with many who are either going through or have gone through something similar. The series also explores several philosophical topics, much like the original series. The iconic ‘Dead Poets Society’ served as an inspiration for ‘Merlí,’ motivating the showmakers to bring philosophical concepts to the general public. ‘Merlí. Sapere Aude’ seems to not only be building on a similar premise but does so through the perspective of a college student.

“In “Sapere Aude,” I try philosophical concepts or ideas, especially about ethics, and I quote different philosophers about the same issues. I wanted to drive deeper, and also plumb other subjects- logic, and metaphysics, for instance. We follow the difficulties the protagonist has in understanding the propositional logic, a more complicated discipline of philosophy,” Héctor Lozano shared with Variety while talking about the difference in presentation between the original show and the spinoff.

While talking about how he handled the continuation of an already established character, Lozano explained that he did not feel as bound as one might think. “The future we know about Pol is 7 years later. In all this time many things can happen. I wasn’t bound at all. Pol could have fallen in love with eight more people and traveled around the world before finding Bruno again,” the creator elaborated. “The viewer is invited to follow Pol’s life, and part with the previous series. This is a new series, it is not season 4 of “Merlí.” It’s “Sapere Aude.” It has the style of “Merlí,” but now its protagonist is Pol Rubio i, the point of view of the student. And Carlos Cuevas is fantastic. I love it!”

The viewers are also introduced to Pol’s new mentor, María Bolaño (María Pujalte), who has her share of similarities and differences when compared to Merlí Bergeron. “I thought María could be the new important teacher for Pol. She will be his mentor, but from a very different standpoint than Merlí. The relationship is not paternalistic, it is more distant, more mature, but necessary for both. María Pujalte is splendid for the character.” Héctor Lozano confessed.

Suffice it to say that despite being a fictional story, ‘Merlí. Sapere Aude’ does seem to have several realistic elements. The grief that Pol feels after losing his first mentor is sure to resonate with many people. Similarly, his journey of self-discovery and attitude of standing up for what he believes is right also seem inspired by real-life events. In short, ‘Merlí. Sapere Aude’ may not be based on a true story, but it does not mean that the plot lacks elements from real life.

