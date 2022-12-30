Where is Netflix’s Secrets of Summer Filmed?

Created by Celeste Lambert, Netflix’s ‘Secrets of Summer’ is a Spanish teen drama TV series that follows the story of ambitious Steffi Navarro (Pilar Pascual), who seeks to uncover her family’s trophy, a beautiful hotel on the picturesque island of Cielo Grande. The talented wakeboarder meets new friends on her path to uncover secrets of her father’s life, whose musical prowess, thirst for exploration, and ambition to breathe new life into an old hotel irrevocably alter the course of her life. The fun-loving cast that includes Pilar Pascual, Abril di Yorio, Victor Varona, Guido Messina, Francisco Bass, and others adds to the overall narrative of the Netflix series.

Originally titled ‘Cielo Grande,’ ‘Secrets of Summer’ revolves around a group of teenagers trying to rescue a historic hotel located deep within the Argentine Delta while blending action, intrigue, romance, and charming musical interludes. Childhood memories, personal revelations, unforgettable encounters, picturesque settings, blue waters, and fantastic pop of colors are all woven together in this captivating wakeboard competition. Moreover, the use of exciting locations enhances the overall narrative, which begs the question — where is the ‘Secrets of Summer’ shot? Well, if you are wondering the same, we have got you covered!

Secrets of Summer Filming Locations

‘Secrets of Summer’ was filmed entirely in Buenos Aires Province, particularly in the city of Tigre. The principal photography for the series commenced in May 2021 and wrapped up after two months or so in July of the same year. Now, without wasting any time, let’s traverse all the specific sites that can be spotted in the Netflix family series!

Tigre, Buenos Aires

All the pivotal sequences for ‘Secrets of Summer’ were lensed in and around Tigre in Buenos Aires Province, Argentina’s capital and primate province. The production team supposedly traveled across the city to tape scenes against suitable backdrops. Tigre is an independent city located west of the capital, situated at the highest point of the Rio de la Plata River delta. The Paraná and Uruguay rivers meet at the confluence to form the brown-gold river. Brazil serves as the source of both rivers. Watercourses that run across a vast region make up the river delta. Because of the numerous minor river branches, Tigre is sometimes paralleled with Venice.

Located on Río de la Plata’s western shore, Buenos Aires is famous for its rich culture and preserved eclectic European architecture, some of which you may spot in the backdrop of several scenes in the movie. The capital is considered the nation’s industrial, financial, and commercial hub, with tourism playing an essential role in its economy. After all, Buenos Aires has an active and internationally recognized nightlife, with restaurants, bars, and nightclubs staying open even after midnight. Apart from tourists, Buenos Aires is also frequented by filmmakers for shooting purposes. The city has hosted the production of several movies and TV shows besides ‘Secrets of Summer’ Some notable ones are ‘Happy Together,’ ‘The Blonde One,’ ‘Taekwondo,’ ‘Idiot Love,’ and ‘One Life to Live.’

