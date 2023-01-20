Where is Netflix’s Shanty Town Filmed?

Created by Xavier Ighorodje, Netflix’s ‘Shanty Town’ is a Nigerian action crime series that revolves around a group of courtesans who try to get away from the clutches of a dangerous and notorious kingpin. Hoping to finally taste freedom, the courtesans are stopped in their tracks due to blood ties and the political corruption that runs deep in the system.

Even though freedom seems almost impossible, the courtesans don’t lose hope and keep fighting back. The intensity of the narrative is matched by the stellar performances of a group of talented actors and actresses, including Ini Edo, Chidi Mokeme, Richard Mofe-Damijo, Sola Sobowale, and Nse Ikpe-Etim. While the action-packed sequences and intriguing storyline keep the viewers invested through each episode, the multitude of locations where all the action takes place makes one wonder where ‘Shanty Town’ is shot. Well, if you have been rowing the same boat of curiosity, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Shanty Town Filming Locations

‘Shanty Town’ is filmed in Nigeria, specifically in Lagos. Originally shot as a feature film, the principal photography for the crime drama show seemingly commenced in May 2021 and wrapped up in a month or so, in June of the same year. Located in West Africa, Nigeria is the most populous country in Africa and the sixth most populous country in the world.

Not only does the country rank pretty low on the Human Development Index, but it is also considered one of the most corrupt countries in the world. These flaws are highlighted throughout the show, which is why Nigeria makes for a suitable filming site for ‘Shanty Town.’ Now, without much ado, let us take you through all the specific sites that feature in the Netflix series!

Lagos, Nigeria

All the pivotal sequences of ‘Shanty Town’ are lensed in and around Lagos, the largest city in Nigeria and the second most populous African city. From the looks of it, the production team seemingly travels across the city to tape various scenes, both interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backdrops. Moreover, we cannot rule out the possibility that several key portions of the show, mostly the action scenes, are recorded in one of the film studios in and around the city.

Although Lagos is known to be the financial center and the economic hub of Nigeria, there are high levels of urban poverty in several areas, which seemingly serve as the Shanty Town in the series. Moreover, the city exerts a strong influence on various sectors, including art, tourism, fashion, technology, commerce, entertainment, politics, and more.

Apart from sandy beaches like Elegushi Beach and Alpha Beach, Lagos is also home to a number of other tourist attractions. Some of the notable ones are The Nike Art Gallery, the Tafawa Balewa Square, the Cathedral Church of Christ Marina, and Freedom Park. Thanks to the vast and versatile landscapes of the city, many filmmakers tend to visit Lagos for filming purposes. Over the years, its locales have been featured in ‘Kind of Boys,’ ‘Nigerian Prince,’ ‘Blood Sisters,’ ‘Queen Sono,’ and ‘La Unidad.’

