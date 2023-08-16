Where is Netflix’s The Chosen One (El Elegido) Filmed?

Based on the comic book series titled ‘American Jesus’ by Mark Millar and Peter Gross, Netflix’s ‘The Chosen One’ is an action-adventure fantasy drama series created by Everado Gout, Leopoldo Gout, and Jorge Dorantes. The narrative focuses on a 12-year-old boy named Jodie who comes to a realization that he possesses Jesus-like powers. Not only he can turn water into wine, but he can also make the crippled walk and even resurrect the dead.

While the Evangelical and the Yaquí leaders in town attempt to make him use his powers for the good of humankind, all Jodie aims to do is use his powers to impress his crush and get back at his bullies. Now he must decide if he wants to answer his calling or fulfill his destiny. Originally titled ‘El Elegido,’, the fantasy show unfolds in Baja California Sur against the undertone of some brilliant visuals, which is sure to make you scratch your head wondering where ‘The Chosen One’ is filmed. Well, in that case, allow us to get rid of your curiosity!

The Chosen One Filming Locations

‘The Chosen One’ is filmed in Mexico, especially in the Baja California peninsula. Initially, the plan was to begin shooting the series in the spring of 2020 but due to the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, it got postponed for an indefinite period of time. Finally, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the Bobby Luhnow starrer commenced in late April 2022.

A couple of months into the production, on June 16, 2022, a fatal van accident occurred during transit from Santa Rosalía to the local airport, taking the lives of two cast members and injuring six crew members. This led to the production getting halted for a while. Soon, the shooting was resumed and finally wrapped up around August of the same year. Now, without further ado, let’s take a look at all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix series!

Baja California Peninsula, Mexico

Almost all the pivotal sequences for ‘The Chosen One’ are lensed in the Baja California peninsula, which is located in northwestern Mexico and stretches from Mexicali, Baja California, in the north all the way to Cabo San Lucas, Baja California Sur, in the south. The production team reportedly utilizes the locales of both states of the peninsula — Baja California as well as Baja California Sur — for shooting various scenes.

The city of Santa Rosalia in the southern state of the peninsula serves as one of the prominent production locations for ‘The Chosen One.’ In addition, the filming unit of the action-adventure series also sets up camp in the town of Guerrero Negro, Baja California Sur, for shooting purposes. What makes the visuals more interesting as compared to other comic book adaptations is the fact that instead of using CGI cities, the makers just flip it the other way and make the environment look almost supernatural, providing much more authenticity to the scenes.

The cast and crew members even utilize the facilities of one of the film studios in the Baja California peninsula to lens some important portions. Apart from ‘The Chosen One,’ the peninsula has hosted the production of a number of film and TV projects. As a matter of fact, its locales have been featured in ‘Into the Wild,’ ‘Deep Blue Sea,’ ‘Jumper,’ ‘Quantum of Solace,’ ‘Master and Commander: The Far Side of the World,’ and ‘License to Kill.’

