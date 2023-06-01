Where is Netflix’s The Days Filmed?

Based on true events and the book titled ‘On the Brink: The Inside Story of Fukushima Daiichi’ by Ryûshô Kadota, ‘The Days’ is a Japanese historical thriller drama series created by Jun Masumoto. Set in 2011, the narrative depicts the tragic Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant accident that took place over the course of seven days. As we get a glimpse into the entire tragedy from three perspectives, we find out that the ones involved in the incident are blamed by some and praised by others.

With many similarities to HBO’s biographical series ‘Chernobyl,’ the Netflix production features stellar onscreen performances from a talented Japanese ensemble cast comprising Koji Yakusho, Yutaka Takenouchi, Fumiyo Kohinata, Kaoru Kobayashi, Takuma Otoo, and Ken Mitsuishi. The settings of an earthquake and a tsunami and their aftermath make the viewers curious about the actual filming sites of ‘The Days.’ Well, if you are in the same boat, we have got you covered!

The Days Filming Locations

‘The Days’ is filmed in its entirety in Japan, particularly in Fukushima prefecture. As per reports, the principal photography for the debut season of the biographical show commenced in June 2021 and wrapped up in October of the same year. In order to keep things as authentic as possible, the filming unit decided to shoot the majority of the series on location in Japan. This also allows the viewers to get a much more immersive experience. So, let’s not waste any time and dive right into all the specific locations that make an appearance in the Netflix show!

Fukushima Prefecture, Japan

Many pivotal sequences for ‘The Days’ are lensed in and around Fukushima prefecture, which is situated in the Tōhoku region of Honshu. While the exterior scenes, including the destruction of the city due to the earthquake and tsunami, are supposedly shot on location across Fukushima Prefecture, some of the interior portions are possibly recorded in different establishments. However, for shooting a number of interior scenes, the filming unit seemingly utilizes the facilities of one of the film studios located in the prefecture.

It is in the town of Ōkuma in the Fukushima Prefecture where the tragic nuclear accident occurred at the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant, following the Tōhoku earthquake and tsunami, which to this day is known to be the most powerful earthquake ever recorded in Japan. So, it is highly likely that the cast and crew members of ‘The Days’ also set up camp in the different locales of the town of Ōkuma.

Given the numerous aerial shots of the prefecture, you are likely to notice a few local landmarks and attractions situated in Fukushima Prefecture, including Mount Bandai, in the Bandai-Asahi National Park, the Inawashiro Lake, and the Miharu Takizakura.

