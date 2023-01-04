Where is Netflix’s Woman of the Dead Filmed?

Based on the 2014 eponymous novel by Bernhard Aichner, Netflix’s ‘Woman of the Dead’ (originally titled ‘Totenfrau’) is an Austrian-German crime drama series created by Barbara Stepansky, Benito Mueller, and Wolfgang Mueller. The narrative follows Blum who owns a funeral home in a sky resort. She has an ideal family with a loving husband and two lovely young children. However, her perfect life is turned on its head when her husband meets with an unfortunate accident right in front of her eyes and dies.

Soon, Blum finds out that her husband was murdered because he was going to disclose some dark secrets. Now, she sets out on a vengeful quest to find out who is responsible for his death but at the same time, she brings some terrible secrets about her community into the open. The mystery and suspense behind Blum’s husband’s murder keep the viewers hooked on the series through each episode while the backdrop of the snow-capped mountains makes one wonder where ‘Woman of the Dead’ is shot. If you have been scratching your head regarding the same, we have got you covered!

Woman of the Dead Filming Locations

‘Woman of the Dead’ is filmed in its entirety in Austria, specifically in Tyrol, Vienna, and Lower Austria. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the mystery show commenced in April 2021 and wrapped up in July of the same year. Now, without further ado, allow us to take you through all the specific sites that appear in the Netflix series!

Tyrol, Austria

A majority of ‘Woman of the Dead’ is lensed in Tyrol, a state situated in the western region of Austria. First and foremost, Hotel Riml at Hochgurglerstraße 16, 6456 Gurgl doubles for Hotel Schönborn in the series. The scene where Blum rides a Ducati while on the hunt for the murderers in the debut season was taped on Ötztal Glacier Road. Later, she repairs her Ducati in the workshop of the Ötztaler Verkehrsgesellschaft at Ötztal Str. 2, 6450 Sölden. A few exterior shots for season 1 were recorded around the banks of the Inn near Roppen.

A funeral scene in the first season was shot in Sellrain, a municipality in Tyrol’s district of Innsbruck-Land. Many pivotal portions of the show are taped around Venet Bergbahnen at Hauptstraße 38, 6511 Zams, especially along the valley station of Venetbahn. Furthermore, the winter sports village of Kühtai and the market town of Reutte serve as important production locations as well.

Vienna, Austria

Several pivotal sequences for ‘Woman of the Dead’ are lensed in Vienna, the capital, largest, and most populous city in Austria. Apart from the exterior scenes filmed in and around Himmelpfortgasse, the production team reportedly utilizes the facilities and locales of the capital to record studio and interior shots.

Lower Austria, Austria

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘Woman of the Dead’ also sets up camp in Lower Austria, the second most populous state in the country. They turn the rooms of Stadtgemeinde Ternitz at Hans Czettel-Platz 1 into a police station, with various key exterior scenes shot right in front of the building. In addition, a few portions for season 1 were seemingly taped around 1st Ternitz Musikverein.

