Where is Next Level Chef Filmed?

‘Next Level Chef’ is a cooking reality series by FOX, featuring culinary legends Gordon Ramsay, Nyesha Arrington, and Richard Blais as mentors to 3 unique groups of home chefs, line cooks, social media stars, and food truck owners in a one-of-a-kind competition. The contestants battle it out with each other to create the best gastronomical delights, for a grand prize of $250,000. The various challenges take place in a three-storeyed kitchen, with a gourmet kitchen on the top, a home-style kitchen in the middle, and a basic apartment kitchen in the basement.

A platform with several ingredients is placed in the middle of the top floor, and as it passes down to the bottom basement, the chefs can choose their ingredients from it. As they engage in grueling tasks on each level, the mentors guide them along the way while searching for the next big name in the world of food among them. With an evolutionary format that shall surely excite the viewers, ‘Next Level Chef’ is a must-watch for fans of competitive cooking shows. If you are curious about the amazing locations where the show is filmed, we have all the information for you!

Next Level Chef Filming Locations

‘Next Level Chef’ season 1 was filmed in September 2021, after 15 chefs were selected from all over the country to participate as contestants. Filming took place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on a meticulously created set. Now, let’s look at further details!

Las Vegas, Nevada

What makes ‘Next Level Chef’ different from other shows in the same genre, is the distinct structure and functionality of the kitchen in which it is filmed. The set has been created in Las Vegas aka Sin City, an internationally renowned city in Clark County that contributes majorly to adult entertainment and the hospitality industry.

According to Matt Cahoon, one of the show’s executive producers, the magnificent set was built with over 85 tons of steel, along with a 50 feet stage and a 40,000 square feet industrial tent specifically constructed to support the structure. He added, “It was the largest temporary structure in Las Vegas history. With that, our stage had to pass many of the permanent building codes in Clark County. With that much fortitude built in, neither the heat, nor the sound was ever an issue from floor to floor.”

The set is also fully environment-friendly, with everything from burners and rangers to the generators for electric and air conditioning running completely on natural gas. The cutting-edge technology of the kitchen surely adds to the extraordinary nature of ‘Next Level Chef,’ thus taking the competition a level higher in terms of novelty and piquing the interest of the audience.

