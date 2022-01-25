Where is Neymar’s Ex Carol Dantas Now?

As the title suggests, Netflix’s ‘Neymar: The Perfect Chaos’ is a documentary series that delves deep into the chaotic personal and professional life of one of the best football players in the world right now. After all, there’s no denying that Neymar Jr. has made a name for himself as an ambitious and skilled athlete, yet it’s also no secret that his actions off the field have made several headlines over the years. One such headline was that of him becoming a father at the age of 19. Now, if you wish to learn about his baby mama, Carol Dantas, we’ve got the details for you.

Who is Carol Dantas?

Born on October 21, 1993, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Carolina “Carol” Dantas is someone whom Neymar da Silva Santos Jr. actually dated between 2010 and 2011 before they amicably parted ways. This relationship, albeit short-term, resulted in the birth of their son Davi Lucca in August 2011, and both of them welcomed him into this world and their lives with open arms. Neymar had initially kept Carol’s identity a secret to offer her complete support and protect their privacy, but she eventually came forward as Davi’s mother herself — likely after careful consideration.

Since then, we’ve come to know that not only did Carol graduate from Colegio Adventista de Santos the same year their son was born but also that she and Neymar continue to have a great connection despite their break-up. In fact, it looks like they’re genuine friends who want to see one another happy and successful in life, no matter where it may be, as long as Davi, as well as their co-parenting, remains a priority. Honestly, because they have maintained that, even with new partners around, as made evident in the Netflix original, it seems like Davi has had a happy childhood, which is all that matters.

Where is Carol Dantas Now?

Carol Dantas is a proud Brazilian digital creator, wife, and mother of two who appears to be entirely devoted to her family and craft while still managing to find time for herself. Her social media profile also indicates that she likes to travel and dabble in singing. However, it’s clear that Carol only does so after ensuring a safe environment for her youngsters.

Moreover, from what we can tell, Carol, her husband Vinicius “Vini” Martinez, Neymar, and their kids often spend time together on vacations or over festivities, which showcases not just their maturity but also their character. In other words, they are actually a blended family of sorts. We should mention that Carol has deemed Neymar a great father and once said that his positive support has made the entire situation much easier for everybody.

