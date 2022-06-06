Patrick Sabo Now: Where is Christine Metter’s Hired Hitman Today?

There is no denying that the police give it their all when trying to solve a murder-for-hire plot. But sometimes, the matter can only be concluded when friends and family of the perpetrators get involved. If you’re a true crime junkie, then you’re already well-versed with this fact. In ‘Dateline: The Eastlake Conspiracy’ as well as ‘I Went Undercover: Family Business,’ a very similar quandary is discussed. So, we went on a mission to find out more about the man who was responsible for preventing the murder of David Metter, and here’s what we uncovered.

Who is Patrick Sabo?

To know how Patrick Sabo is pertinent to the case, let us first discuss the event itself. Christine and David Metter were a married couple who have 4 daughters together. However, in January 2009, they went their separate ways. The father noted that although Christine had been a great mother, things changed after the divorce. In one instance, their teenage daughter missed school for an entire month when she was under Christine’s care. David thus sought custody of the child and was in the process of doing the same for his other children as well.

Around this time, in May 2011, Christine got in touch with an old high school friend of hers — former Army Ranger Patrick Sabo. She was complaining to him about her entire situation with her ex-husband over Facebook messenger one day, which is when he responded with, “Save your money and hire a hitman! LMAO,” as a light joke. Christine simply replied, “Lol,” to the message but extended a dinner invitation alongside her father to him a few hours later.

Christine’s father, Al Zombory, almost immediately offered Sabo $50,000 to kill David during dinner. Although the friend agreed at the moment, he immediately went to the police and informed them about the scheme. They, in turn, instructed him to tell the father-daughter duo that he’d found a more suitable candidate for the job. Enter Detective Christopher Bowerstock, who went undercover as the “hitman” to collect evidence against them.

Following a couple of implicating conversations between every party involved, the father and Christine were arrested for goos. An insurance policy taken out by David worth $1.5 million was also seen as a motive for the intended murder, considering that the ex-wife was still the beneficiary. Eventually, she was sentenced to 10 years in prison on charges of conspiracy to commit aggravated murder.

Where is Patrick Sabo Today?

One could argue that had Patrick Sabo not stepped up to inform the police of the heinous plot, the chances of David Metter being alive right now would be slim. His quick thinking and cooperation with the authorities essentially prevented four children from losing their father. We should mention that in the ‘Dateline’ episode, when asked if he was scared as he made his decisions, Sabo responded, “No, I fear no man on this Earth.”

It is evident that Patrick Sabo proactively did not shirk his moral responsibility to save another life. After all, he believes not doing anything would have been just as bad as pulling the trigger. Coming to his current whereabouts, it appears as if the former Army official resides in Chesterland, Ohio, at the moment, where he has made a happy life for himself. We couldn’t find much about his recent professional experiences, but what we have inferred from his Facebook profile is that his political ideology leans to the right.

