Where Is Paul Macneil From My 600-lb Life Now?

TLC’s ‘My 600-lb Life‘ chronicles the stories of morbidly obese individuals who take the decision to turn their lives around and combat their obesity. The journey from past harmful habits to healthy living is quite challenging, and thus, Dr. Younan Nowzaradan or Dr. Now helps these individuals on the way. Although Dr. Now creates customized plans and weight loss procedures for each, it is ultimately up to the people to follow the instructions and stick to the at-times hectic daily schedule. Season 10 episode 6 of the show, portrays Paul’s story as the audience accompanies him on his weight loss journey. With the show featuring some mindboggling transformations, fans are now curious to know where Paul is at present. Let’s find out, shall we?

Paul Macneil: My 600-lb Life Journey

When Paul first met Dr. Now, he weighed over 750 lbs and was determined to turn his life around. He explained on the show how his father’s habits led to him developing an eating disorder at a very young age. Unfortunately, Paul’s parents divorced when he was around 10, and Paul turned to food for comfort. As he began to put on weight, his classmates and friends began bullying him, which further affected his mental state. By the time he was a teenager, Paul weighed well over 400 lbs, and with no efforts to curb his habits, the issues kept on increasing.

Upon consultation, Dr. Now put Paul on a customized diet and schedule and informed him that he had to follow it to a tee in order to get approved for the surgery. Paul took the challenge in his stride and got rid of all the junk food in his house. He began eating healthy and was also exercising regularly. Unfortunately, losing weight is an incredibly tasking process, and naturally, Paul faltered from time to time. His friend even worried that he might not get greenlit as he could not curtail his eating habit. However, Paul never gave up and continued to battle against the odds. Through sheer determination, grit, and hard work, he managed to lose quite a bit of weight and was hopeful of getting greenlit for the surgery.

Where Is Paul Macneil Now?

Fans would be devastated to know that Paul had to face a terrible event shortly after filming as his father passed away. Although the reality star was quite affected by the tragedy, he did not let it affect his weight loss goals. Paul kept up with his tight schedule and defeated his eating disorder for good. Moreover, although there is no confirmed news on Paul’s surgery, it seems like the reality star was approved for the same as he has now lost a lot of weight. Updating his fans in a November 2021 post, he explained that he had lost over 250 pounds from his original weight.

At present, it seems like Paul is living a healthier life and has even got his mobility back. Although he is pretty private regarding his personal life, he seems to be enjoying time with his loved ones, whose support was a huge help for him during the trying times. It is lovely to witness Paul’s journey towards a better future, and we wish him the very best for the years to come.

