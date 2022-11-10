Where Is Qatar Whistleblower Phaedra Almajid Now?

Netflix’s ‘FIFA Uncovered’ is an eye-opening documentary that chronicles the corruption within FIFA and how the FBI ultimately came down on the whole organization. It traces FIFA’s contributions to football from the beginning and portrays how different forms of corruption gradually made their way into the organization. The documentary also interviews several individuals associated with FIFA and makes some shocking revelations about the body that controls what is arguably the world’s biggest sport.

One of the focal points of the allegations against FIFA was the way in which the organization chose Qatar as the host nation for the 2022 World Cup. While the decision surprised many, especially the United States, as they had a bid of their own, Phaedra Almajid, a former employee who worked for Qatar’s World Cup bid, alleged that she witnessed Qatari officials bribing voters with cold hard cash. Although Phaedra stopped working for Qatar’s bid in 2010, she kept her life under wraps and only appeared in front of the media in 2014. Nevertheless, with Phaedra narrating her experience on ‘FIFA Uncovered,’ we decided to jump and find out her present whereabouts.

Who Is Phaedra Almajid?

Phaedra Almajid came into the picture when officials heading the Qatari bid for the 2022 FIFA World Cup employed her as the head of international media relations. Being a part of the select few that knew all the ins and outs of the Qatari bid, Phaedra was initially quite excited to help bring the World Cup to a place that was proving to be one of the fastest-growing nations in the Middle East. However, Phaedra soon discovered that most European and American journalists reporting on the 2022 World Cup Bid believed the Qatari petition to be nothing short of a joke. No one expected Qatar to win with big players like the United States in the field, and Phaedra knew she had her job cut out for her.

As the head of international media relations, it was Phaedra’s job to get the committee leaders ready for their address, and she even had to advise them on how to tackle tough questions as Qatar did not have a good human-rights record. Still, she soon realized that the Qatari officials weren’t interested in playing by the rules and wanted to win by any means possible. The reality eventually came to light at the 2010 Confederation of African Football Congress in Angola as Qatar sponsored the event with more than $1.3 million and ensured they were the only bidding nation present there. While such an action helped their bid get traction with a large section of voters, Phaedra alleged that she even witnessed outright bribery taking place.

Since Phaedra could speak French, she was asked to translate as Qatari officials met a select few voters in a hotel room in Angola. However, Phaedra mentioned that she saw with her own eyes how after every meeting, the Qatari officials bribed the voters with cold hard cash. Naturally, Phaedra was shocked at the state of affairs, but a few Qatari World Cup officials ordered to secrecy and asked her to remain silent. Still, that did not seem enough, as Phaedra was fired from the bidding committee two months after the Congress and given just three days to leave Qatar.

Where Is Phaedra Almajid Today?

Although Phaedra has since earned the moniker of Qatar Whistle-blower, she claimed that she never intended to publicize the incident. While she knew that Qatar would go on to win the 2022 World Cup bid, she was quite disappointed with the outcome. At the same time, the FBI began secretly investigating FIFA and Phaedra agreed to hand over all the information she had to a British journalist. When handing over the information, Phaedra insisted on remaining anonymous, but the news soon spread like wildfire, and since she was the only media person in the Angola hotel room, people knew that has spoken up about her experience.

Determined to keep the bad publicity at bay, Qatar denied all allegations and immediately had Phaedra sign a legal document where she stated that all the allegations were false. Even though Phaedra thought the ordeal would end there, it didn’t, and she faced constant threats in the form of strange emails and phone calls. Cars with pictures of Qatari officials would often drive by her house, and Phaedra claimed she could never stop looking over her shoulder. In fact, the threats got so serious that the FBI took note and offered Phaedra their protection.

In July 2012, FIFA asked former United States prosecutor Michael Garcia to investigate if Russia and Qatar’s World Cup bids were all legal. During the investigation, Garcia met Phaedra multiple times and assured her that he would keep her identity secret. However, once the report was made public, she discovered that Garcia had declared all the corruption allegations false and had revealed sensitive information that confirmed Phaedra to be the whistle-blower.

Currently, Phaedra still appears to be under the FBI’s protection, and a 2020 report stated that she was residing at an undisclosed address in the United States. While she claims that she misses the middle east, Phaedra mentioned that she is still scared of threats and cannot help but look over her shoulder from time to time. Nevertheless, she has still managed to build up a happy life surrounded by her loved ones and is a proud mother of two. The ordeal that Phaedra went through is immensely shocking, to say the least, and we hope she remains happy in the years to come.

