Where is Raven Symone Now?

W. Kamau Bell’s four-part Showtime docuseries ‘We Need to Talk About Cosby’ features interviews of different people as they glean insight into Bill Cosby’s life and the sexual assault allegations against him. The now-disgraced comedian was one of the most successful artists starting from the 1970s. ‘The Cosby Show,’ which aired from 1985 to 1992, was a huge hit, becoming a staple sitcom to watch for many. Raven-Symoné, who began her career as a child artist on the show, grew into a star in her own right, landing multiple lucrative acting roles. So, if you’re wondering where she is today, we’ve got you covered.

Who is Raven-Symoné?

Raven-Symoné is an Atlanta, Georgia, native who has been in the show business ever since she was a baby. After appearing in commercials at the age of two, Raven auditioned for a role in one of Bill Cosby’s films. While she didn’t get the part, she was cast as Olivia Kendall in ‘The Cosby Show’ in 1989 at the age of four. Playing Cosby’s step-granddaughter in the sitcom, Raven stayed on until the show ended in 1992. She then featured in Eddie Murphy’s ‘Doctor Dolittle’ and its sequel apart from the lead role in Disney’s ‘That’s So Raven.’

Beginning in the mid-2010s, allegations that Cosby sexually assaulted women garnered traction, with multiple women coming forward with their stories. In November 2014, amidst rumors that Raven was molested by Cosby, she came out with a strong statement saying it didn’t happen. The actor said, “I was NOT taken advantage of by Mr. Cosby when I was on The Cosby Show! I was practically a baby on that show, and this is truly a disgusting rumor that I want no part of. Everyone on that show treated me with nothing but kindness. Now keep me out of this!”

While Raven remained reluctant to discuss the allegations surrounding Cosby’s behavior, she did talk about it on ‘The View,’ a show she was a part of for about a year. Raven said, “I don’t really like to talk about it that much because he’s the reason I’m on this panel in the first place. He gave me my first job. But at the same time, you need the proof, and then I’ll be able to give my judgment here or there. And now there are real facts. More people can come up.” This was in the aftermath of Cosby admitting in a deposition to giving women drugs for sex.

Where is Raven-Symoné Now?

Bill Cosby eventually stood trial, but it ended in a mistrial in 2017. Back then, Raven stated, “I am trying to do this show right now, and that’s [Cosby’s case is] going to work it out. I want everybody who deserves justice to get justice.” Regarding how it would affect her given her connection to Cosby, Raven said she tried not to internalize it, adding, “Living through that moment and knowing that things are ebb-and-flowing at all times, I was hoping the best for the outcome that it needed to be. Chalk it up, hope everything’s okay, figure it out on either side.”

Today, Raven reprises her role in the spinoff of ‘That’s So Raven,’ titled ‘Raven’s Home.’ The show began airing in 2017 on the Disney Channel and was renewed for a fifth season in October 2021. Apart from that, the actor, singer, and songwriter has landed voice roles in several movies and TV shows. Raven has been married to Miranda Pearman-Maday since June 2020, and the couple seems to live in Los Angeles, California.

Read More: Where is Victoria Valentino Now?