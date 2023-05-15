Where is Renovation Wild Filmed?

HGTV’s ‘Renovation Wild‘ is a home improvement reality TV series that follows the skilled couple — Grant and Lynsey Cumings — who take the help of their project manager, Ngoli, and resort manager, Juliet, in order to renovate some of the most challenging lodges in secluded locations. Through each episode, the couple, their children, and associates go through many logistical issues, such as extreme weather conditions, supply chain issues, and various wildlife hindrances that stop them from renovating.

It is set against the backdrop of the exotic surroundings of a national park, which is the reason Grant and Lynsey face so many challenges in the wild. The wilderness in the background and renovated luxurious lodges or villas in the foreground tend to create contrasting visuals as the renovation professionals work their magic. Thus, it is only natural for many of you to be curious about the filming locations of ‘Renovation Wild.’ In that case, you might be interested in what we have to share about the same!

Renovation Wild Filming Locations

‘Renovation Wild’ is filmed in its entirety in Zambia, particularly in and around Lower Zambezi National Park. Officially known as the Republic of Zambia, it is located at the crossroads of Central, Southern, and East Africa. Zambia consists of wildlife, forestry, minerals, arable land, and fresh water, as you might notice through each episode of the renovation series. Without further ado, allow us to take you through all the specific locations where the HGTV series is filmed!

Lower Zambezi National Park, Zambia

Many pivotal sequences for ‘Renovation Wild’ are lensed in Lower Zambezi National Park and its surrounding areas. In the first episode of the debut season, the Cumings family and their associates renovate one of many ruined properties in Old Mondoro Camp at 9MCR+4MC in the National Park while the rainy storms make this task all the more challenging for them. They work through the difficult conditions and lay out the design plans to transform the villa by renovating the bathrooms and installing a one-of-a-kind al fresco washroom.

In another episode, Grant and Lynsey use their expertise and set up camp on their sister property, which is situated in Chiawa Luxury Tented Camp. They come up with a renovation plan for the property and work on it with their associates’ help. Grant opened up about ‘Renovation Wild’ and renovating lodges in Zambia. He said, “There’s nothing more challenging than creating beauty when Mother Nature seems to be out to get you with every move you make. I was born here in Zambia, our safari lodges are here and we’re raising our family here, so everything is on the line. And it’s survival of the fittest out there.”

Situated on the north bank of the Zambezi River, the Lower Zambezi National Park is a UNESCO World Heritage Site. Apart from the large species of birds, the national park consists of several large mammals as well, such as the Cape buffalo, lion, leopard, hippopotamus, elephants, crocodile, and many more.

