Where is Rhythm + Flow France’s Winner Fresh LaPeufra Now?

Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow France’ features three judges who are accomplished musicians trying to find the next big thing in French rap. Niska, SCH, and Shay traveled far and wide to pick out some up-and-coming rappers who competed for the €100,000 prize money. But ultimately, there was only one winner. With the show’s first season wrapped up, Fresh LaPeufra won it all, beating out Leys and Elyon in the final. So, if you’re curious to find out more about Fresh, here’s what we know.

Where is Fresh LaPeufra Now?

Fresh is a Belgian rapper of Congolese origin and was picked out by Shay, a fellow compatriot. The 24-year-old has been making music since 2015 under a different name. While being a shy person otherwise, making music has helped let him go, and it’s something that he has enjoyed. Even before he arrived at the show, Fresh had built up a following with some of his older songs like ‘Bon Jeu’ and ‘En Bas’ hitting over 150,000 views on YouTube.

Fresh was up against Leys and Elyon in the finale, and he performed last. While he initially had some trouble coming up with the song’s hook, the hurdle didn’t take much to cross. In the end, Fresh’s energetic performance of the song ‘Chop’ won the judges and audience over, leading to him being crowned the first winner of ‘Rhythm + Flow France.’ Furthermore, back in 2018, Fresh also defended his title at a talent competition held by NRJ, a radio station in Belgium. That led to his performances on the NRJ Music Tour.

Fresh also talked about how supportive his brothers have been throughout, adding, “They have always been in the studio with me, and we have been in the business for years, fighting, releasing titles, trying to make our mark in real life.” Fresh continues to make music and released a new song, ‘Drama Queen,’ about a week ago. Social media further indicates that he completed an album in March 2022. From what we can tell, Fresh lives in Belgium and, for now, is reveling in his latest achievement.

