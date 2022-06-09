Where is Rhythm + Flow France Filmed?

As the title suggests, ‘Rhythm + Flow France’ is the French version of the reality competition series that emphasizes the importance of perseverance while presenting original music at every step of the way. After all, it follows three renowned hip-hop artists as they recruit, critique, and judge talented unsigned rappers in their attempts to win the massive €100,000 cash prize to kickstart their careers for good.

This trio — Shay, Niska, and SCH — initially search their hometowns for the next breakout star before having them perform in front of an audience to test their skills, making it perfectly clear that the locations are an integral part of the show. So now, if you wish to learn more about these separate yet diverse spots where production took place around the fall of 2021, we’ve got the necessary details for you.

Rhythm + Flow France Filming Locations

Since Shay is originally from Brussels, whereas SCH (real name Julien Schwarzer) is a Marseille native through and through, these two cities, along with Niska’s home ground of Paris, feature in the music series. In other words, it appears as if ‘Rhythm + Flow France’ is filmed entirely in the French-speaking countries of France (obviously) as well as Belgium (even though Dutch and German are its official languages too). Here’s a closer look at these beautiful sites.

Paris, France

Considering the fact Paris is not only the nation’s capital but also its essential entertainment hub, it’s no surprise that it serves as the primary shooting spot for Netflix’s ‘Rhythm + Flow France.’ The Évry commune in the southern suburbs of the wonderous metropolis (Niska’s base) and the Hip Hop Square Center (also known as La Place Hip Hop) at Passage de la Canopée are its two main features. We should mention that movies such as ‘Mission: Impossible – Fallout‘ (2018), ‘Inception’ (2010), and ‘Taken‘ (2008) have also been filmed here.

Marseille, France

Although the port city of Marseille doesn’t appear in every episode of the Netflix original, SCH’s mansion and the Orange Vélodrome multi-purpose stadium leave quite an impact. From ‘Stillwater‘ (2021) to ‘Love Actually‘ (2003) and from ‘Mr. Bean’s Holiday‘ (2007) to ‘Taxi’ (1998), several films have utilized this southern France town to set its background.

Brussels, Belgium

In the short period we see the capital city of Brussels in the show, it actually manages to maintain its reputation of having hard-working people who’re both historically and culturally centered. As for the different movies or television series to have based their productions in this region, they include ‘The Danish Girl’ (2015), ‘The Exception’ (2016), ‘Into the Night’ (2020–), and ‘Blackout’ (2020–2021).

Other Locations in France

The communes of La Courneuve and Vayres also make brief appearances on ‘Rhythm + Flow France’ during the introductions of contestants Houssbad and Vink, respectively.

