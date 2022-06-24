Where is Rise’s Charles Antetokounmpo Now?

Every parent wants their child to have a good life. They are ready to do whatever it takes to keep their child safe and happy. In ‘Rise’, we see the story of a man, named Charles Adetokunbo, whose hard work and sacrifice lead to his sons becoming the paragon of success stories. Born in Nigeria, Charles had to leave his home and his infant son, Francis, behind to chase the good life in Greece. He and his wife, Veronica, took odd jobs to feed their children and keep a roof over their heads.

No matter what condition Charles was in, he’d make sure that his family slept soundly. Be it taking a job as a janitor or sleeping on an empty stomach so that his children can have more food, he went to great lengths to secure their present. He also secured their future by getting them into sports. ‘Rise’ charts this underdog story, where the Adetokunbo family survives and flourishes against all odds. From being an undocumented immigrant in Greece to being known as the father of some of the most celebrated basketball players of their time, Charles’ story really took a sharp turn. If you’re wondering where he’s now, we’ve got you covered.

Where is Charles Antetokounmpo Now?

Charles Antetokounmpo died at the age of 54 on September 29, 2017, at his home in Milwaukee. He died of cardiac arrest, and his passing left his family in deep sorrow. Remembering his father, Giannis said, “There was never a day in my life that I called him and he wasn’t there for me. I could be sitting on the couch being lazy and then I’d ask him to get me some food. And he’d always be, ‘Yeah. Yeah, I’ll do it for you.’ Always at the game, and never missed a game since the day that he came here. And he was happy. Really happy. For all of the kids.”

Indeed, Charles Antetokounmpo enjoyed the happiness of seeing all five of his children flourish in their respective careers. Born of a Nigerian ethnic group called Yoruba, Charles had lived a life of struggle and hard work. While, in Greece, he spent most of his days trying to put the food on the table for his family, back home, in Nigeria, he had been a football player. His love for the game led him to teach his sons how to play the game. Instead, they gravitated toward basketball.

He had been a little disappointed when his children didn’t take to soccer, but eventually, he felt great about the fact that his children found something else that they loved more and excelled at. Even then, he maintained the rigorous routine of footwork and ladder drills for his sons.

As a tribute to his father and mother’s birth years, Giannis got jersey number 34. The 3 stands for his father’s birth year ’63. Giannis remembers his father with deep love and respect and says that he was extremely proud of what his sons had accomplished. He also felt certain that bringing their family’s story to the screen would make his father even happier. “The way that we shared our movie with the world, the way that he’s being portrayed in the movie, I think he will be proud, And I know that he’s watching us,” he said.

