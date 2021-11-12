Where is Robert Durst’s Wife Debrah Lee Charatan Now?

In October 2001, Robert Durst was arrested in relation to the death of his neighbor Morris Black. At the time, his wife, Debrah Lee Charatan, stood by him and helped pick out his defense team. But Robert’s tryst with the law did not end there, for he was convicted of killing his close friend, Susan Berman, about two decades after her death occurred. Investigation Discovery’s ‘The Trials of Robert Durst’ chronicles the real-estate heir’s turbulent life. Ever since Robert was arrested for Susan’s murder, Debrah seems to have maintained her distance from the case. So, if you’re wondering where she might be today, here’s what we know!

Are Debrah Lee Chataran and Robert Durst Still Married?

Debrah was born and raised in New York City, New York. Her parents survived the Nazis in Poland during World War II. During the 1980s, Debrah led an all-woman real estate firm and later made a name for herself in the industry. She left her first husband in 1985 and had met Robert in 1988 at a real estate dinner after being introduced by a mutual friend. About two years later, Robert divorced his first wife, Kathleen, citing spousal abandonment. She had been missing since 1982.

Debrah and Robert started dating soon after they met but only lived together for a short while. In October 2000, Robert learned that Kathleen’s case was going to be reopened again. Then, he proposed to Debrah and provided her with power of attorney over his financials and business dealings. They married in December 2000 in a building in Times Square, New York.

In a later deposition, Robert said, “I wanted Debbie to be able to receive my inheritance, and I intended to kill myself.” On the other hand, Debrah said, “It was our understanding that unless I was married to him, I couldn’t benefit from any of the trusts.” During a conversation with his sister while in prison, Robert also said that it was a marriage of convenience, adding, “I had to have Debrah write my checks. I was setting myself up to be a fugitive.”

Debrah also visited Robert regularly while he was in prison. He was eventually acquitted of the neighbor’s death. But in 2015, Robert was arrested for the 2000 murder of his friend, Susan. It was reported that ever since Robert participated in the making of the HBO documentary ‘The Jinx,’ Debrah hadn’t talked to him. While technically still married to Robert, she continued living with Steven Holm, one of Robert’s lawyers. She was referred to as his wife in public until he died in 2019.

Where is Debrah Lee Chataran Now?

Debrah received $20 million as her share of Robert’s $65 million settlement from his family. She used the money to start a real estate firm with her son from her first marriage. As the president and founder of the firm based out of New York City, she oversees daily operations that involve the acquisition and renovation of buildings, among other things. Debrah, now in her 60s, has also undertaken a lot of philanthropic ventures and has taught real estate courses in universities.

Read More: Where is Robert Durst Now?