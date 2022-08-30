Where Is Serial Killer Ronald Dominique Now?

A&E’s ‘First Blood’ chronicles the crimes of Ronald Dominique, aka the Bayou Strangler, who ran his reign of terror between 1997 and 2006 in Louisiana. Interestingly, Dominique had quite a lengthy criminal record at the time of committing the murders, and as his nickname suggests, most of his victims were raped and tortured before being strangled to death. The show delves deep into each crime, reveals his modus operandi, and shows how law enforcement officials finally caught up to him. Let’s delve into the details surrounding the serial killer and find out where he is at present, shall we?

Who Is Ronald Dominique?

A native of Thibodaux, Louisiana, Ronald Dominique was born on January 9, 1964. Interestingly, the show mentioned that his childhood was pretty challenging and mainly spent in poverty. Moreover, although he attended the local high school, Ronald preferred to keep to himself and never had a proper social life. In fact, he was ridiculed for not belonging to any social group and was also bullied from time to time. Besides, around this time, Ronald also realized that he was gay, which led to further bullying and harassment from his friends.

After graduating high school, Ronald enrolled himself in Nicholls State University but soon became a dropout. Subsequently, he even committed his first offense in June 1985, when he was arrested and fined for sexually harassing someone over a phone call. Things remained pretty quiet for the next few years until Ronald was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol in 1994. Then, the show mentioned that in 1996, a man accused Ronald of rape and attempted murder, which forced authorities to arrest the Thibodaux native. However, the case was dissolved in court, and one other physical accusation against Ronald was also dropped.

Interestingly, Ronald began his reign of terror by murdering a 19-year-old African American man in July 1997. Surprisingly, the police initially believed that the 19-year-old had died by accident, and they only got to know the truth after Ronald’s confession. Nevertheless, Ronald killed 23 known victims between July 1997 to October 2006, making him one of the most notorious serial killers in Louisiana. While he primarily targeted boys and men between the ages of 16 to 46, most of them were African-Americans. Later, the police also discovered that a few of his victims were homosexuals, while some of them were also homeless. Besides, the bodies also bore some kind of resemblance, as the victims were mostly raped and tortured before being strangled to death.

Where Is Ronald Dominique Now?

Ultimately, the show mentioned that in November 2006, a man approached the police and claimed that Dominique invited him to his trailer on the pretext of using drugs and having sex with his girlfriend. This lead seemed quite interesting to authorities, and they brought Dominique in for questioning. Although the Thibodaux native didn’t talk much about the murders, he agreed to his blood for a DNA sample. Eventually, that DNA sample connected him to a few murders, and once the police pressed further, Dominique broke down and confessed to every single one of his crimes.

When produced in court, Ronald accepted a plea deal and pled guilty to the eight murder charges against him. As a result, the judge sentenced him to eight life sentences without the possibility of parole in 2008. Thus, with release entirely out of the question, Ronald remains incarcerated at the Louisiana State Penitentiary in West Feliciana Parish, Louisiana.

