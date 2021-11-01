Where is Scott Kimball Now?

A terrifying serial killer and a con man, Scott Kimball even agreed to become an FBI informant just to escape staying in prison. However, by the time the FBI realized they were being conned, Scott had already murdered four victims and swindled money out of many more. Investigation Discovery’s ‘Evil Lives Here: Evil Undercover’ chronicles the life of Scott Kimball and portrays how he was finally brought to justice after numerous tries. Let’s dig into the details and find out where Scott Kimball is today, shall we?

Who Is Scott Kimball?

Scott Kimball is a serial killer who was active between the years 2003-2004. Initially, Scott started his criminal career through several non-violent crimes which aimed to scam people of their money. His first marriage did not last long, and in 1993, Scott married Larissa Hentz, with whom he had two sons before a 1997 divorce.

According to the show, Hentz later went on to accuse Scott of kidnapping and raping her, but following her failing a polygraph test, charges were not filed. However, he soon got arrested and sent to prison for an earlier fraud conviction. Incidentally, Scott escaped from a halfway house, and Hentz claimed that he came back to rape her the second time. With charges against him because of his escape, Scott was apprehended in Alaska.

While in custody in Alaska, Scott convinced the FBI that he would spy for them, and the show mentioned that he was let off with minimal punishment. However, once released, Scott went on to commit four heinous murders and, in turn, tried to give the FBI false information about solving the cases. He initially attacked and killed LeAnn Emry in January 2003. The girl went missing towards the end of January and although her car was located 40 miles away from the hotel she last checked into, she couldn’t be located anywhere.

Similarly, Jennifer Lynn Marcum also got close to Scott Kimball before going missing in February 2003, and Kaysi McLeod, Scott’s then-partner Lori McLeod’s daughter, also vanished in August 2003. However, Scott did not stop there and shot his uncle, Terry Kimball, dead in 2004. The show also mentions that reports claim Scott had allegedly tried to kill his son for insurance fraud. Unfortunately, it took authorities quite some time to get on these cases as Scott’s affinity for committing fraud allowed him to keep using the victim’s financial assets, which in turn made it seem like they were alive.

However, by 2005, Scott became lazy in his scams and drew attention when he got caught on security cameras while making a fraudulent deposit. On the other hand, Lori McLeod had gotten estranged from her husband. There was also an incident where one of Scott’s scams apparently involved Lori’s name. Thus, while questioning her, the police soon found out Scott’s phone number, which they traced to an address in Riverside, California. There, Scott was finally apprehended after a short car chase.

Where Is Scott Kimball Now?

Once in custody, Scott agreed to a plea deal where he would get 48 years for his fraudulent activities, along with one count of second-degree murder, if he showed investigators where he hid the bodies. However, he could not locate Jennifer Marcum’s body which led to the deal breaking down. Thus, Scott was indicted with four counts of second-degree murder and pleaded guilty as charged. Based on his plea, the court sentenced him to 70 years in prison in 2009.

After his sentencing, Scott has tried to appear in front of the media in order to explain his actions. Lori got the marriage annulled in 2008, and according to reports, Scott even married Elizabeth Marie Francis, another inmate incarcerated for child abuse, whom he has never met in person. In 2017, Scott was arrested on charges of soliciting to commit first-degree murder and attempted escape. At present, apart from his murder sentencing, Scott is also serving a 70 months sentence on a federal gun charge and an additional 48 years for fraud. He is currently incarcerated at Coleman USP in Central Florida, with an estimated release date of 2082.

