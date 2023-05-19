Where is Selling Sunset Season 6 Filmed?

Netflix’s ‘Selling Sunset‘ is a reality TV series that chronicles the personal and professional lives of several brilliant real estate agents working at The Oppenheim Group, a real estate brokerage company. It follows the female agents as they attempt to sell a luxurious life to their affluent buyers near the areas around their office. In season 6, the drama surrounding the brokers got notched up to another level when a couple of new agents joined the team who had to prove themselves to the veterans in the firm.

Created by Adam DiVello, the sixth season of the show also took place in the Los Angeles area, just like the previous seasons, as the real estate agents of the O Group sold some of the most extravagant properties in picturesque neighborhoods of the city. Moreover, the headquarters of The Oppenheim Group got featured in several parts of the show’s season 6. So, if you are interested in knowing about the actual filming sites of ‘Selling Sunset’ season 6, you might want to hear us out!

Selling Sunset Season 6 Filming Locations

‘Selling Sunset’ season 6 was filmed in California, particularly in Los Angeles County and Riverside County. The principal photography for the sixth iteration of the reality series reportedly commenced in August 2022 and concluded in a few weeks. Well, let’s follow the elite agents as they try to sell lavish properties across the county and get a detailed account of all the specific locations that appear in the sixth season of the Netflix series!

Los Angeles County, California

Almost the entirety of season 6 of ‘Selling Sunset’ was lensed in Los Angeles County, with the office of The Oppenheim Group at 8604 Sunset Boulevard in West Hollywood serving as the primary production location. Over the course of the episodes, various neighborhoods and streets get featured in the sixth installment of the reality show. For instance, the production team set up camp in The Hills, Hollywood Boulevard, and North Stanley Avenue to tape several pivotal sequences.

Moreover, Lloydcrest Drive in the city of Beverly Hills, The Strand and 15th Street in the city of Manhattan Beach, Woodvale Road and Oak View Drive in Encino, 19th Helena Drive in Brentwood as well as Londonderry Place, Zorada Court, Beverly Boulevard and Sunset Plaza Drive, are some other filming sites that made an appearance in ‘Selling Sunset’ season 6.

The filming unit also utilized the premise of a few establishments or restaurants for recording the sixth iteration, such as the Cara Hotel at 1730 North Western Avenue, the three-story restaurant and rooftop lounge Melroseplace at 8472 Melrose Place. A few scenes were also shot at Crustacean Beverly Hills at 468 North Bedford Drive in Beverly Hills, and Issima at 623 North La Peer Drive (permanently closed).

Riverside County, California

In order to tape the scenes of the girls’ trip from episodes 7 to 9, the cast and crew members traveled to Riverside County. The agents stayed at The Emerson Estate at 82425 55th Avenue in Thermal and paid a visit to the iconic Elvis Presley’s Honeymoon Suite on Ladera Circle in Palm Springs. In addition, locals and passersby spotted the production team of ‘Selling Sunset’ season 6 in and around Sands Hotel & Spa at 44-985 Province Wy in Indian Wells, Colony Club Restaurant at 572 North Indian Canyon Drive, and Hunters Palm Springs at 302 East Arenas Road, both in Palm Springs.

