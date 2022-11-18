Where is Sextortionist Lucas Michael Chansler Now?

Investigation Discovery’s ‘Web of Lies: Exposed’ chronicles the story of online child predator Lucas Michael Chansler from Jacksonville, Florida. He had been convicted of multiple counts of sexual exploitation of a minor after being caught engaging in an extortion scheme to produce child pornography. So how was Lucas arrested, and where is he now? Let’s find out.

Who is Lucas Michael Chansler?

31-year-old Lucas Michael Chansler was one of the most prolific sextortionists in US history, extorting pornographic and sexually explicit images and videos of about 350 minor victims in three countries. Tech-savvy and cunning, he operated from a room above the garage of his parents’ home in Julington Creek in Jacksonville, Florida. On the show, retired FBI Special Agent Larry Meyer said, “His victims were all young girls. His youngest was 12, and his oldest was 16.”

Lucas had multiple fake user profiles across all prevalent or little-known social media platforms, many now defunct, such as MySpace and Stickam. Since his arrest, the FBI has released about 135 of his usernames, all of which he had pretended to be teenage boys to lure his victims into the trap. Three of his victims came forward to recount their horrific experiences on the show about how they had been extorted and blackmailed into performing explicit sexual activities online for him or sending him private pics.

26-year-old Samantha Chonski reminisced how she had met a fake profile of Lucas while chatting on the now-defunct social networking platform Stickam. She claimed that “CaptainObvious” was very charming and showered her with the attention she craved as a teenager and did not receive at school. So when he allegedly asked for an upper body flash, she complied, only to be threatened with a screen grab of it later.

Samantha said, “He already knew who I was. I was astonished. He already had my MySpace page pulled up and showed me that he knew a lot about me, and he knew my family and my friends. I was scared to death. I didn’t know if he was going to come to Pennsylvania and come find me or if he was going to try to ruin my life.” Similar incidents were being faced by Ashley Reynolds in Phoenix, Arizona, and Elizabeth Shubert.

Larry explained the situation, “To a 13 or 14-year-old girl, thinking that all her friends or her parents might see a picture of her exposing her breasts, the fear was enough to make them comply with Chansler’s demands, believing they had no better options.” What surprised the police more was that Lucas never demanded money from the victims. Instead, he allegedly relished the control he exerted over the helpless, minor girls. When inquired after his arrest why almost all his victims were aged between 13 and 18, Lucas replied that older women were more difficult to trap.

Where is Lucas Michael Chansler Today?

Lucas continued transmitting threatening communications to hundreds of girls over the Internet from 2007 to January 2010. His crimes were first brought to the notice of law enforcement officials when Ashley’s mother, Angela Reynolds, contacted the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children (NCMEC) in late 2009. After noticing her daughter behaving oddly for several months, she went through her laptop and unearthed what was happening.

The NCMEC tried to trace the IP address of Lucas but failed since he was able to mask it properly. However, a technical error on his part resulted in his arrest on January 8, 2010, when federal authorities raided his home. The agents were horrified to find how meticulously he maintained excel sheets of his victims, stored screenshots and recordings in neat, orderly folders, and even timestamped the videos. They found over 80,000 images and videos of child pornography of about 350 girls from 26 states, three Canadian provinces, and the United Kingdom.

Lucas pleaded guilty to nine counts of sexual exploitation of a minor and was sentenced to 105 years in federal prison on November 10, 2014. The FBI has identified 109 of his victims till now, most of whom are in counseling, and a few have attempted suicide. The agency has released more information about him over the years, hoping that other victims will reach out to the government to connect them with counseling services. As per official court records, Lucas, now 39, is serving his sentence at the United States Penitentiary, Tucson (USP Tucson) in Arizona. His inmate records state his earliest release date to be March 2100.

Read More: Mary Margaret Murder: Where is Dorothea Ann Now?