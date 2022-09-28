Where is Stephen Paddock’s Girlfriend Marilou Danley Now?

Paramount Plus’ ’11 Minutes’ takes the viewer through the horrific mass shooting incident at the 2017 Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada. While hundreds were enjoying country music on that fateful day, a gunman, Stephen Paddock, began shooting into the crowd incessantly, killing many. Although the actual reason behind the attack is still unclear, Stephen’s girlfriend, Marilou Danley, claimed that she had no idea Stephen was going to pull off such a crime. If you are interested in knowing where Marilou is at present, we have you covered!

Who Is Marilou Danley?

At the time of the shooting, Marilou Danley was 62 years old and in a relationship with the gunman, Stephen Paddock. To the outside eye, their relationship was seemingly perfect, as the couple usually kept to themselves and looked forward to a future together. Moreover, Marilou, who was originally from the Philippines, came across as a kindhearted woman who was very much in love with her boyfriend.

Interestingly, a little more than two weeks before Stephen Paddock opened fire on a crowd of concertgoers, he got Marilou tickets to go visit her family in the Philippines. Marilou initially believed that this was Stephen’s method of breaking up with her, but he appeared to be overtly generous and even mentioned that he would be wiring her money so that she could buy a house for herself and her family. True to his word, Stephen even sent his girlfriend about $100,000 dollars, and Marilou hoped that her boyfriend was just planning for the future.

Naturally, since Marilou was provided with free tickets to visit her family in the Philippines, she was in the foreign country on October 1, 2017, when Stephen Paddock began shooting incessantly into the crowd from a window of a nearby hotel room. Reports claim that about two and a half hours after Stephen started shooting, Marilou changed her facebook account settings to private and tried to distance herself from the shooter. However, a little more than two hours later, she went on to deactivate her social media accounts altogether. The police believed that she did so to cut all ties to the crime; thus, she was considered a person of interest. However, Marilou insisted on her innocence and claimed that she knew nothing about the attack.

Where Is Marilou Danley Now?

When the police questioned Marilou after the horrific attack on the 2017 Route 91 Harvest music festival in Las Vegas, Nevada, she claimed to have no prior knowledge about the incident and mentioned that she had no idea that Stephen was capable of such a crime. Besides, when talking about her relationship with Stephen, Marilou said, “I knew Stephen Paddock as a kind, caring, quiet man. I loved him and hoped for a quiet future together with him.”

Moreover, she flew back to the United States at the behest of authorities and released a statement insisting on her innocence, which read, “It never occurred to me in any way whatsoever that he was planning violence against anyone. I have not made a statement until now because I have been cooperating with the authorities, and I voluntarily flew back to America because I know the FBI and Las Vegas Police Department wanted to talk to me, and I wanted to talk to them. I will cooperate fully with their investigation.” Besides, in the same statement, she asked the public to leave her family alone. Nevertheless, readers should note that Danley has never been charged in connection to the shooting.

At present, apart from being a mother, Marilou Danley is a doting grandmother and has built up a happy life surrounded by her loved ones. However, since the shooting incident, she has embraced privacy when it comes to her personal life and hasn’t revealed much about it in public. Still, it does seem like Marilou is gradually recovering from her dark past, and we hope she finds success in all her future endeavors.

