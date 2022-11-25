Where is Survivor Sarah Ransome Now?

Socialite Ghislaine Maxwell’s life has always been full of controversies, but it all came crashing down for her when her involvement with sex offender Jeffrey Epstein came to light. Netflix’s ‘Ghislaine Maxwell: Filthy Rich’ explores how she reportedly coerced and groomed numerous minor girls over several years, pushing them into sexual abuse by Jeffrey. Among the many people who share their experiences in the compelling documentary, survivor Sarah Ransome’s harrowing account cannot be missed. If you wish to know more about her and how she’s doing today, we’ve you covered.

Who is Sarah Ransome?

Raised in Johannesburg, South Africa by British parents, Sarah Ransome had a turbulent childhood. While her mother was battling alcohol addiction, she was sexually assaulted twice at ages 11 and 14. Despite several abusive relationships, a suicide attempt, and financial struggles, Sarah wished to succeed in life and thus, she arrived in New York in 2006, to study fashion designing. There, she was approached by a young woman in a club, who quickly befriended her and introduced her to Jeffrey Epstein.

The financier claimed to see potential in the Johannesburg native and indicated that he could help her get admission to her dream fashion school. Excited to impress Jeffrey and better her professional future, 22-year-old Sarah soon accepted an invitation from him to accompany him, his partner Ghislaine, and some other girls to his private island. However, things turned awry when she started noticing his unabashed sexual behavior with the other girls on his private jet.

Yet, Sarah shared in the documentary that the worst happened on that trip when suddenly one day Ghislaine dragged her by the arm and forced her into Jeffrey’s room. She divulged that the financier raped her, and this abuse then went on for almost a year on the island and in New York, wherein not just he, but even some of his business associates would sexually assault her and the other girls repeatedly.

Sarah added that Ghislaine was completely supportive of Jeffrey’s actions and was the one who recruited and trained the girls to please him. Traumatised and trapped, the 22-year-old tried escaping and was successful the second time when Jeffrey sent her to South Africa to hire him a personal assistant. Instead, she escaped to New York and evaded him, eventually going into hiding and moving on with life.

Where is Sarah Ransome Today?

Sarah came forward with her story in 2016, and the following year, she filed a suit against Ghislaine and Jeffrey, stating that the former had allegedly hired her to give massages to the financier. Not just that, the two had reportedly threatened to harm her family and ruin her career if she didn’t give in to their sexual demands. Sarah later claimed that when she had gone into hiding in Spain during her deposition in 2017, Jeffrey had tracked her down to threaten her.

Nevertheless, the lawsuit was settled in 2018 under undisclosed terms. While Jeffrey died by suicide in prison in 2019, Ghislaine was finally arrested and charged the following year. Though Sarah had a lot of grievances against the socialite, she did not testify in court against her. Though she did arrive in the US to attend the trial and show solidarity with the other survivors, but was reportedly denied entry on the first day itself.

Sarah shared that she hoped to face Ghislaine and remind her of the damage she’d caused, but that was sadly taken away from her. Despite not testifying in the trial, Sarah published her memoir ‘Silenced No More: Surviving My Journey to Hell and Back’ in December 2021, detailing her painful experiences with Ghislaine and Jeffrey.

The survivor has also dedicated her life in being a spokesperson for abuse survivors and hopes to use her experiences and resources to help them. Moreover, Sarah divulged in the documentary that she still struggles with sever trauma and anxiety due to her painful past ordeal, and hopes to heal some day. As per reports, she currently resides in Europe, and prefers to lead a private life surrounded by loved ones.

