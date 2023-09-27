Where is Survivor Season 45 (2023) Filmed?

Adapted from the Swedish series ‘Expedition Robinson,’ CBS’ ‘Survivor’ is a reality competition television series that brings together a bunch of strangers in a secluded location, mostly an island, where they must compete against each other and provide food, fire, and shelter for themselves. Apart from that, they also take part in physical and mental challenges, such as running, swimming, and puzzles, in order to gain rewards and avoid elimination.

The survival series is presented by Jeff Probst and sees participants leave the secluded location one by one as they are voted out against their fellow contestants. By the end, the last standing contestant is labeled as the Sole Survivor and wins the cash prize of $1 million. Just like many previous seasons, season 45 consists of 18 contestants and follows the same format. Since the backdrop of the isolated island might seem familiar to you, it is only natural that you have questions regarding the filming sites of ‘Survivor 45.’ In that case, we have you covered!

Survivor Season 45 Filming Locations

‘Survivor’ season 45 was filmed in Fiji, specifically in the Mamanuca Islands. Taking into account the trend that the show’s production follows, the principal photography for the 45th round seemingly took place for about 26 days in the spring of 2023. Ever since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, the production team has followed strict safety protocols and so was the case for season 45. Now, let’s not waste any time and follow the contestants as they try their best to survive the challenges that come their way, and learn all about the specific shooting sites that appear in the CBS show!

Mamanuca Islands, Fiji

The shooting for all the pivotal sequences for ‘Survivor’ season 45 took place in the Mamanuca Islands, a volcanic archipelago situated to the south of the Yasawa Islands and to the west of Nadi, making it the thirteenth consecutive season to be taped here. From the looks of it, the contestants and the rest of the crew travel to different parts of the archipelago in order to record important scenes for the series. Consisting of about 20 islands, the Mamanuca Islands feature clear, pristine waters, live coral reefs, and sandy beaches, all of which are evident in the backdrop of several portions.

The islands are also home to resorts and villages, such as including Port Denarau, the gateway to the Mamanuca and Yasawa islands, that offer activities like swimming and snorkeling, making it just as interesting a tourist destination as it is a filming site for filmmakers. What makes it an apt production location for a survival show like ‘Survivor’ is due to the fact that the Mamanuca Islands offer several kinds of activities in real life, even if it is not as challenging as the tasks in the reality series. Some of them are sailing, swimming, snorkeling, kayaking, windsurfing, hiking, semi-submersible coral viewing, and more.

