Where is The Challenge: World Championship Filmed?

A spin-off of ‘The Challenge’ franchise, Paramount+’s ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ is a reality competition show that pits together the global champions and MVPs from different spin-offs of the franchise, including ‘The Challenge: Australia,’ ‘The Challenge: U.K.,’ ‘The Challenge: Argentina,’ and ‘The Challenge: USA,’ as they represent their respective countries and battle it off against each other for earning the prestigious title of Challenge World Champion.

Hosted by TJ Lavin, Brihony Dawson, Mark Wright, and Marley, the show also includes several Challenge legends or veterans who are paired with each contestant to help them win the title and the $500,000 cash prize. While the intense challenges the global MVPs compete in keep the viewers entertained through each episode, the use of different locations makes one wonder where ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ is actually filmed. Well, if you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

The Challenge: World Championship Filming Locations

‘The Challenge: World Championship’ is filmed in South Africa, particularly in Cape Town. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality show commenced in October 2022 and wrapped up in a month or so, in November of the same year. Now, let’s follow the global MVPs as they go head-to-head against each other to become the global champion and get a detailed account of all the specific sites where the challenges take place!

Cape Town, South Africa

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘The Challenge: World Championship’ are lensed in and around Cape Town, the second largest city in South Africa, right after Johannesburg, and the largest in the Western Cape. From the looks of it, the filming unit travels to various sites across the city and constructs different challenges on location against suitable backdrops. For instance, they set up camp in and around the Cape Town Stadium on Fritz Sonnenberg Road in Cape Town’s Green Point.

You can spot aerial shots of the stadium as well as the interiors as the contestants compete in a challenge inside the stadium. Situated on the shore of Table Bay, Cape Town is considered the second main economic center of the nation while being the third main economic hub. Out of all the sectors contributing to the city’s economy, tourism plays a significant role, as Cape Town is known to be one of the most popular international tourist destinations.

It is home to a large number of cultural attractions and other landmarks, such as the Victoria & Alfred Waterfront, the Two Oceans Aquarium, Table Mountain, Chapman’s Peak Drive, and Boulders Beach. When tourists visit the city, they have a variety of areas to stay, including Camps Bay, Sea Point, the City Bowl, Hout Bay, and Constantia, to name a few.

Read More: Is The Challenge Real or Scripted?