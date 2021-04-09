Based on the life of Jesus Christ, ‘The Chosen’ chronicles the story of his sacrifice, miracles, and the message of tolerance and compassion that he preached to the world. Using the biblical and socio-political history of the time, the creator Dallas Jenkins has come up with a nearly accurate depiction of Christ’s life by amalgamating artistic imagination to fill the loopholes in the story.

In order to ensure that the viewers can appreciate the unerring scenes, the shooting is done in locations that closely mimic the world of thousands of years ago as closely as possible. The revival of such historic places is visually satisfying to watch, and it may intrigue some people to know where exactly ‘The Chosen’ is filmed. If you are also looking for the same information, well, we have got you covered.

The Chosen Filming Locations

The filming for the historical drama is done entirely in Utah and Texas. Located in the mountain west region of America, Utah was populated by indigenous groups of people for thousands of years and remained largely unexplored by European powers until the arrival of Spaniards in the mid-sixteenth century. The Southern part of the state is a sought-after filming location, especially for the western film genre.

Texas, on the other hand, is located in the Southcentral region of the country and has been used as a filming location for several iconic movies like ‘The Texas Chainsaw Massacre,’ ‘No Country for Old Men,’ ‘The Three Burials of Melquiades Estrada,’ ‘Blood Simple,’ and ‘8 Seconds.’ The shooting for ‘The Chosen’ is limited to only two cities in these towns, so without any more speculation, let’s have a look at them.

Goshen, Utah

The principal filming for the biographical drama is done in Goshen, Utah. Located in Utah County, it is a small and largely uninhabited town whose topography closely resembles that of the Holy Land in which Jesus once lived. Therefore, the entire second season of the series is filmed there. It is, in fact, the first time any production that is not affiliated with the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints is given the opportunity to use the Jerusalem set.

The accurate re-creation of ancient holy cities on the set is a treat to watch. The shooting is also done in the LDS Motion Picture Studio South Campus located in Goshen, Utah. Since the filming for season 2 was done during the coronavirus pandemic, all the precautions were taken, including multiple testing and proper PPE kits for the cast and crew members. As filming for one of the scenes required 2,000 extras, the production cost went up significantly. However, it was ensured that everyone involved in the production was safe.

Weatherford, Texas

The shooting for season 1 of ‘The Chosen’ was done in Weatherford, located in Parker County, Texas. Due to the numerous historic buildings and other structures, the city is ideal for shooting a historical drama series. Therefore, it is no wonder that the creators chose Weatherford for filming the show. The production process for season 1 lasted for about sixty days.

Located at 10700 FM 920 in Poolville, 17 miles northwest of Weatherford, the Capernaum 1st Century village, statue garden, and the sound stages of the Capernaum Studios were used to recreate the historical first-century village of Capernaum. Apart from location and studio filming, the production department also used visual effects to create several scenes in the show.

