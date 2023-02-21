Where is The Consultant Filmed?

Based on the eponymous novel by Bentley Little, Amazon Prime’s ‘The Consultant’ is a dark comedy workplace series created by Tony Basgallop that revolves around CompWare, which is a company in serious financial trouble after a merger doesn’t go according to plan. So, in order to bolster its public image, the company hires a consulting organization to review and streamline its practices. Hence, enters Mr. Patoff, a mysteriously strange consultant, to take some extreme measures to save CompWare. It doesn’t take long for Mr. Patoff to establish his authority in CompWare as he starts downsizing, whether by firing the employees or even worse.

The employees soon realize that it is not just their jobs they are fighting for but their lives as well. Starring Academy Award Winner Christoph Waltz alongside Nat Wolff, Brittany O’Grady, Aimee Carrero, Sloane Avery, and Erin Ruth Walker, the thriller series keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats. Not only does the mysterious persona of Mr. Patoff keeps the audience scratching their heads, but the use of some stunning backdrops, including the office of CompWare, also has them wondering about the actual filming sites of ‘The Consultant.’ If you have the same questions, allow us to fill you in on all the details!

The Consultant Filming Locations

‘The Consultant’ is filmed in California, particularly in Los Angeles County. The shooting for the pilot reportedly took place in late 2021, while the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the workplace thriller series officially commenced in March 2022 and seemingly wrapped up in June of the same year.

Located in the western region of the country, California is the most populous US state and the third largest in terms of area. Thanks to its vast and diverse landscape, the Golden State makes for a suitable production location for different kinds of film projects. Now, without further ado, let’s traverse through all the specific sites that appear in the Amazon Prime series!

Los Angeles County, California

Almost the entirety of ‘The Consultant’ is lensed in Los Angeles County, the most populous county in the country. From what we can gather, the production team travels across the county to record different scenes, interiors as well as exteriors, against suitable backgrounds. For instance, during the filming schedule, the cast and crew members are usually spotted taping several key portions of the series in and around the city of Los Angeles and Culver City.

Moreover, as for the scenes involving the interiors of the CompWare office, they are likely shot in one of the many film studios in Los Angeles County. Situated in Southern California, Los Angeles County is closely associated with the entertainment industry, mainly because it houses the film studios of many major production companies, including Sony Pictures, Universal Pictures, Walt Disney Studios, Warner Bros., and Paramount Pictures. The county’s economy is further driven by sectors such as aerospace, fashion, medicine, law, engineering, and financial services.

Every year, millions of tourists pay a visit to Los Angeles County to explore the various landmarks and places of interest in the county. Some of the popular attractions are Griffith Park, the Natural History Museum of Los Angeles County, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, the Los Angeles Zoo, the La Brea Tar Pits, the Los Angeles County Arboretum and Botanic Garden, and Venice Beach.

