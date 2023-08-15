Where is The Love Experiment Filmed?

Originally titled ‘Hall of Love: The Ultimate Dating Experience,’ MTV’s ‘The Love Experiment’ is a unique dating reality TV series that follows three close-knit best friends who are given the opportunity to browse through a catalog of several attractive and eligible bachelors in an IRL dating app called The Hall. With the choices and excitement of dating apps brought to life, the three friends get to test their respective chemistry and compatibility with their prospective partners in a series of dates, competitions, and eliminations.

Thanks to the uniqueness of the format of the show, it manages to strike a chord with many viewers, keeping them well-invested in the journey of the three BFFs. Moreover, like many other dating shows, the individuals in ‘The Love Experiment’ also get involved in some drama that keeps things all the more interesting for the audience. Given the modern and neat setting of The Hall, you are likely to wonder where the dating show is shot. In that case, we have got you covered!

The Love Experiment Filming Locations

‘The Love Experiment’ is seemingly filmed in Georgia, probably in Atlanta. Principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the dating series supposedly took place over the summer of 2022. Also known as the Empire State of the South, Georgia is known for its diverse landscapes, flora, and fauna, which work in favor of different kinds of productions, making it an ideal filming site. The same is probably the case with the MTV show, so let’s dive right into the details of the specific locations that feature in it!

Atlanta, Georgia

All three female stars of season 1 reside in Atlanta, which is why the production team possibly taped all the pivotal sequences for the debut season in the Hollywood of the South itself. Since most of the shooting took place indoors, mostly in the IRL dating app The Hall, it is a high possibility that the filming unit utilized the facilities of a sound stage or two of one of the filming studios located in and around Atlanta, such as Trillith Studios, Shadowbox Studios, Tyler Perry Studios, EUE/Screen Gems Studios, ATL Film Studios, and Third Rail Studios, to name a few.

There might be a few exterior scenes included in each episode of the dating show’s first season. So, many of you are likely to spot a few local landmarks in the backdrop, including the Georgia State Capitol, Bank of America Plaza, the Fox Theatre, the World of Coca-Cola, the Atlanta Cyclorama & Civil War Museum, and the Georgia Aquarium.

