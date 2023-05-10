Where is The Muppets Mayhem Filmed?

Based on the Muppet musical group Dr. Teeth and the Electric Mayhem, Disney+’s ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ is a comedy musical series created by Adam F. Goldberg, Bill Barretta, and Jeff Yorkes. The narrative follows the epic musical journey of the Electric Mayhem Band as they finally decide to record their first studio album with the help of a Junior A&R Executive named Nora. Now, she must manage and deal with all the madness that the band causes along the way.

With Nora helping the old-school Muppet band, they have to overcome the modern nuances and hurdles that come with the current-day musical business as they attempt to record their first-ever studio album and finally go platinum. Featuring the human cast members of Lilly Singh, Tahj Mowry, Saara Chaudry, and Anders Holm, along with the voice actors, including Bill Barretta, Peter Linz, Eric Jacobson, Matt Vogel, and David Rudman, the comedy show unfolds in several interesting locations, such as concert halls and recording studios, as the band tries to adjust to the modern music industry. If you are interested in knowing where ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ is shot, we have got you covered!

The Muppets Mayhem Filming Locations

‘The Muppets Mayhem’ was filmed in California, specifically in Los Angeles County. As per reports, principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the musical show commenced in late April 2022 and wrapped up in early August of the same year. During the filming schedule, specifically on July 2, 2022, a fatal accident occurred on set. One of the crew trucks crashed into a tree near Griffith Observatory. Fortunately, as per reports, nobody was hurt due to the accident. Now, without much ado, allow us to fill you in on all the specific locations that appear in the Disney+ series!

Los Angeles County, California

The production team of ‘The Muppets Mayhem’ sets up camp across Los Angeles County as they utilize the locales of different neighborhoods and streets for shooting the comedy show. In particular, the filming unit sets up camp in the El Rey Theatre, which is a live music venue situated at 5515 Wilshire Boulevard in the city of Los Angeles. Furthermore, several pivotal sequences for the series were recorded in and around RMS Queen Mary.

Located at 1126 Queens Highway in the city of Long Beach, the RMS Queen Mary was built by John Brown & Company in Clydebank, Scotland. It is a retired ocean liner that used to cover the North Atlantic Ocean for about three decades, from 1936 to 1967. The cast and crew members also utilize the area near the Griffith Observatory to tape some important portions of ‘The Muppets Mayhem.’

Linked with the entertainment industry, Los Angeles County is home to the film studios of the five major film production companies, including Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Walt Disney Studios, Universal Pictures, and Sony Pictures. Moreover, given the presence of a number of music venues across the county, such as the Hollywood Bowl, California Plaza, Disney Concert Hall, Cerritos Center for the Performing Arts, and the John Anson Ford Amphitheatre, it makes for a suitable filming site

