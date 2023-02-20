Where is The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project Filmed?

HGTV’s ‘The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project’ is a home improvement series that follows the expert designing duo of Nate Berkus and Jeremiah Brent, who lend a helping hand to moving families in order to provide them with a fresh start in their new home. To begin with, they help their clients declutter and let go of the things they no longer require. Once that process is done, the duo jumps to the next step.

Nate and Jeremiah then renovate their client’s property and transform it into a dream home so they can begin the next stage of life with their family happily. While the renovation process and the expert opinions of the designing couple keep things exciting and educational, the houses at different locations make one wonder where ‘The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project’ is shot. If you are one such curious soul, we have got you covered!

The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project Filming Locations

‘The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project’ is filmed in New York, particularly in New York City and Long Island. The shooting for the inaugural iteration of the renovation show reportedly concluded in June 2021. As for the principal photography of the sophomore round, it seemingly commenced in April 2022 and wrapped up by December of the same year. Now, let’s take a look at all the specific sites that feature in the HGTV show!

New York City, New York

Several important portions of ‘The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project’ are lensed in and around New York City, the most populous city in the country. In particular, the neighborhood of Greenwich Village serves as one of the primary production locations for the design docuseries. Situated in the northeastern portion of the nation, New York City has a strong influence on various sectors, including commerce, art, fashion, healthcare, technology, education, tourism, and so on and so forth.

Long Island, New York

For shooting purposes, the filming unit of ‘The Nate & Jeremiah Home Project’ sets up camp in Long Island, the most populous island in the nation and the 18th most populous in the world. During the filming schedule, the cast and crew members of the show can be spotted in different sites across the island, shooting pivotal sequences for the home improvement series. For instance, the villages of Floral Park, Farmingdale, and East Rockaway feature in various scenes of the show. Located in the southeastern region of New York State, Long Island is known to be the hub of commercial aviation.

Read More: Best Home Improvement Shows on Netflix