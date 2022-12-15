Where is The Parent Test Filmed?

Acting as a much-needed wake-up call for many parents, ABC’s ‘The Parent Test’ is a reality TV series that puts 12 families in the spotlight as their parenting methods are questioned and rectified by the parenting expert Dr. Adolph Brown, accompanied by the host Ali Wentworth. By exploring different kinds of parenting styles, these families are put through some stress tests, after which they try and incorporate better ways to parent their respective children.

The reality show highlights the fact that even though different parents have different opinions on how to raise their families, they all have the same objective. Every parent aims to raise happy and healthy children, as, after all, childhood shapes their future personality. Given the unique and educational format of the series, it makes for an eye-opening and entertaining watch for the viewers. At the same time, the show involves scenes recorded inside the 12 families’ residences, which is bound to make you wonder where the ABC show is shot. Well, we have gathered all the necessary details about the same to appease your curiosity!

The Parent Test Filming Locations

‘The Parent Test’ is filmed in California, particularly in the region of Southern California. As per reports, the principal photography for the inaugural iteration of the reality show took place in the summer of 2022, between June and July 2022. Also known as the Golden State, California is the most populous state in the United States. It has been leaving its mark in various fields for several years now, including information, communication, economics, politics, environmentalism, and innovation. Let’s not waste any time and find out all the specifics about the sites that appear in the ABC series!

Southern California, California

Most of the pivotal sequences for ‘The Parent Test’ are lensed in Southern California, a cultural and geographic region situated in the southern part of California, as the name suggests. To be specific, during the filming schedule of the debut season, the 12 families and the rest of the crew members were spotted recording several key scenes in and around Los Angeles. Also known as the City of Angels, Los Angeles is the most populous city in the United States. Supposedly, the residences of all the contesting families involved in the series are located in the Southern California region itself.

Furthermore, the production team utilized the facilities of a sound stage at one of the many film studios in and around Los Angeles County. The county is home to the film studios of major production houses, including Walt Disney, Warner Bros., Paramount Pictures, Sony Pictures, and Universal Pictures. Moreover, there are several notable landmarks in Southern California, such as the Arboretum of Los Angeles, the Los Angeles Zoo, the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, and the La Brea Tar Pits, to name a few.

