Where is The Road Filmed? Shooting Locations of the CBS Show

Created by executive producers Blake Shelton and Taylor Sheridan, CBS’ ‘The Road’ adds a fresh spin to the genre of singing reality competition by bringing it to the highway and letting the engines roar. Twelve participants line up to flex their music prowess as the opening act for legendary music artist Keith Urban, with each episode taking place in a brand new setting, in front of a brand new audience. With a charged, live atmosphere also comes the pressure to be at one’s A-game, and this new musical odyssey puts that to the test. Given that the show’s premise is dependent on capturing the homeland’s sprawling musical legacy, the filming process doubles as a creative endeavor in and of itself, with each stop doubling as a reminder of what makes music special, and music artists thrive.

The Road Filming Locations

Filming for ‘The Road’ primarily took place across Texas, Oklahoma, and Tennessee, bringing the homeland’s Southern and Midwestern music scene to the forefront. Production began in early March 2025 and wrapped in the first week of April. The crew adopted an on-the-road style filming approach, with each stop along the way representing a city known for its musical legacy. In an interview with TVLine, Keith Urban commented on the show’s premise, stating, “I love the idea of throwing artists into a real-world environment to find out if they are artists.”

Dallas-Fort Worth Metropolitan Area, Texas

The crew started things off in Fort Worth, with Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall, located at 122 East Exchange Avenue, Suite 200, serving as the stage for the premiere performances. Known for its signature brick-and-beam interiors, the venue provided the perfect atmosphere to get things going, with executive producer Lee Metzger praising its authentic display of country music. He also detailed the process of selecting Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall as the setting, which involved the creative team getting a good look at the location before deciding on how to bring it to life. He also expressed his desire to bring the flavor of Fort Worth to the screen, which was done by filming the performers freely exploring the ambiance. As such, Fort Worth’s lively music scene offered the perfect proving ground for giving the contestants a taste of what is to come.

Following Fort Worth, the production moved further east to Dallas, where portions were lensed at The Bomb Factory, situated at 2713 Canton Street. Formerly known as The Factory in Deep Ellum, the industrial-chic venue brought a change in tone and scenery with its gritty aesthetics and grand crowds. The stage lit up on March 5, 2025, with Keith Urban joining the bands for a free show. Scenes were filmed both inside the hall and along Canton Street, showcasing the Big D’s vibrant nightlife. With the stop at Dallas came new challenges for the contestants, testing them with the attention of a large crowd in a bustling city.

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

From Texas, the crew moved northward and stepped into the state of Oklahoma, where the contestants poured new life into the Oklahoma Ranch, situated at 425 Kings of Leon Lane. Shooting reportedly took place on March 9, with the venue’s open-air design becoming the perfect fit for both daytime and nighttime performances, spanning two whole episodes. As one of the most popular establishments of The Big Friendly, the Oklahoma Ranch added another feather to the show’s cap, while the local reservoir of country music talent and inspiration enriched every single performance on stage.

Tulsa, Oklahoma

Following the state capital, another major stop for ‘The Road’ was Tulsa, where legendary venue Cain’s Ballroom served as the primary filming location for the musical challenges. Located at 423 North Main Street, the setting has been dubbed “The Carnegie Hall of Western Swing,” and its renown within the music industry added a historic flair to the show. Filming took place on March 12, with the venue’s iconic maple, spring-loaded flooring creating the ultimate grooving experience. In the past, Cain’s Ballroom has hosted a number of legends, ranging from Bob Wills to the Sex Pistols, which speaks to the venue’s legacy, perfectly captured in the show.

Memphis, Tennessee

After wrapping production in Oklahoma, the crew set camp in Tennessee and filmed in the vibrant city of Memphis on March 24. The Minglewood Hall, located at 1555 Madison Avenue, became the next stop, channeling the city’s renditions of blues and soul music. The location brought a new element to the show’s creative palette by bringing the historic musical and clubbing scene of Memphis into the present through its stage design and lighting style, thus letting the contestants shine further. The Bluff City’s musical heritage, combined with the electric energy of the audience, reinforced its stature as a cornerstone of the American music map.

Nashville, Tennessee

The inaugural series ended its run with the city of Nashville, affectionately nicknamed the Music City for a reason. As the heart and soul of the American Country scene, as well as a number of other musical genres, styles, and fandoms, the city served as the definitive stage for a final show, with two iconic venues from the city, Marathon Music Works, located at 1402 Clinton Street, and the Ryman Auditorium, situated at 116 5th Avenue North, lighting up the sky. The crew moved into Marathon Music Works on March 28, with its warehouse-style acoustics doubling as a springboard for the contestants to achieve new heights. On April 2, the team made the Ryman Auditorium’s stage their final stop, soaking in all of its musical history for a rousing finish.

Read More: Where is Black Phone 2 Filmed?