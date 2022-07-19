Where is the TikTok Man Now? Update

Starting in November 2020, single mother Diana Rasmussen set her sights on bringing a sexual predator in Denmark to justice. She mounted a fierce campaign to send someone identified only as the TikTok Man to prison. Investigation Discovery’s ‘The TikTok Man: Catching a Predator’ focuses on this person’s criminal history and how Diana was instrumental in bringing charges against him in court. So, if you’re curious to find out what happened, we’ve got you covered.

Who is the TikTok Man?

It all started with a then 28-year-old man contacting Diana’s daughters on Facebook in November 2020. This led her to go to the police and eventually create a Facebook group where more than 150 women shared their stories of being sexually assaulted by this man. He usually targeted young girls on social media, especially TikTok and Snapchat. Several survivors on the show talked about meeting him online initially. While he would seem like a nice person at the beginning, their in-person meetings would take a disturbing turn.

Diana said of the TikTok Man, “I had never experienced anything like this when I first googled his name. There were so many girls who had warned about him on Facebook.” Investigation revealed that he had been sent to prison for three months in March 2017 for sexually assaulting a 12-year-old girl. As per the show, he claimed that the girl told him she was 16 years old.

In the months after the Facebook group was made, Diana spoke to several survivors and began compiling their stories. Eventually, about 60 women went to the police to report the TikTok Man who had been terrorizing young girls. Investigation revealed that he groomed the women he met and constantly threatened them when they tried to back out. In one instance, the man forced a 14-year-old to send him naked pictures of herself.

He also forced the teenager to touch herself and recorded it without her consent. Later, the man threatened to kill her as well. In another incident from July 2020, he convinced two 13-year-old girls they would be perfect to model for a clothing brand and forced them to undress. Later, the man transferred money to them and demanded they do everything he asked in return. Not just that, he threatened to send those videos to the girls’ loved ones if they didn’t send more pictures to him.

Where is the TikTok Man Today?

In May 2021, the TikTok Man was convicted of several charges in Elsinore, Denmark. For the crimes that he committed in 2019 and 2020, he was found guilty of rape of a minor, sexual assault of a minor, humiliation, threats, and attempted unlawful coercion. The jury heard about five survivors between the ages of 13 and 15. Soon after the guilty verdict, the man was charged in Copenhagen, Denmark, with more sex crimes.

The defense unsuccessfully tried to argue that there was no tangible evidence connecting their client to any of the crimes. As for the defendant, he maintained innocence. According to the show, in November 2021, the TikTok Man was sentenced to serve three years in prison after being declared legally sane. Apart from that, the police have continued to investigate a host of other accusations against him. For now, it seems that he is serving his sentence at a correctional facility in Denmark.

