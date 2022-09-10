Where is Tony Wojcik’s Killer Patricia Silberstein Now?

In May 1976, 22-year-old Patricia Silberstein escaped from the clutches of his stalker and abusive ex-boyfriend Tony Wojcik by finally killing him. The case was a shocking revelation for the residents of Mount Vernon in New York for the unique sentencing the perpetrator received.

So who exactly is Patricia Silberstein? Let's find out!

Who is Patricia Silberstein?

Patricia Silberstein was born in October 1953 in Yonkers, New York. 20-year-old Patricia was an employee at a Wall Street Bank in 1974. She was a stand-out employee, ambitious and hard-working. At her new workplace, Patricia met 26-year-old Anthony “Tony” Wojcik, and the couple hit off instantly. Both were going through divorces then and started living together within 1 month of dating.

Tony loved jewelry, and Patricia used to gift him gold chains and rings. She even got a tattoo of his name when it was considered too scandalous and not so common as now. Within a few months, the charm slowly started to wear off. Patricia realized that Tony’s commitment was only skin-deep as he started dating other women and did not try to hide them from her. His infidelity was not his only vice, as he was also a mean drunk.

Tony was an alcoholic. He was consuming alcohol throughout the day. One time when Patricia poured his bottle out of the window, he physically assaulted her, beating her quite badly. Soon Patricia started realizing Tony’s true colors. She broke off with him, resigned from her job, and moved to Mount Vernon, New York in 1976. Patricia started an automotive repair shop business with her brother there. She also started seeing a new guy.

But Tony wouldn’t leave her alone so easily. He kept on calling and harassing her, and even threatening her. One time he met her on the streets, chased her to her car, broke open her window, and ripped off her chains and other jewelry. Ultimately, Patricia decided to solve the problem on her own. On May 19, 1976, Patricia agreed to meet Tony, but on her terms. She picked him up in her car and drove him to her shop. Tony was also drunk that day, and she claimed he tried to kiss her forcefully.

When a disgusted Patricia rejected his advances, she claimed that Tony struck her across her face. However, this time she was ready. She escaped his clutches, got hold of a baton she kept by the driver’s seat and ran off to the property next door to her shop – the Mount Vernon incinerator. A drunk Tony ran after her but tripped and fell down the stairs. Patricia was ready with her baton and started beating him until she fractured his skull and his brain started leaking out.

There was blood all over, and a panicking Patricia locked him in one of the incinerators and fled the scene. She went to his 125 Mount Hope Place apartment in the Bronx and staged the place to look as if a robbery had been committed. But Tony was not dead, and he was able to crawl out, bleeding until he died of hypovolemic shock. The police arrived at the scene, and it was not long before they identified the ex-girlfriend who worked next door.

Is Patricia Silberstein Alive Today?

When brought in for questioning, Patricia broke down and confessed to the crime. She was arrested in May 1976 and was tried for second-degree murder. A jury convicted her of manslaughter in July 1977 and was sentenced to more than 22 years in jail. The judge sentencing her said, “On the day Anthony Wojcik was killed, Patricia Silberstein was 22 years, 7 months, and 6 days. That will be her sentence.” He further added, “The jury felt intent to kill was not established.”

However, she appealed against her sentence and it was reduced to 15 years. She served her sentence and was subsequently released in 1992. Three years after her release, in 1995, she died of natural causes in her early 40s.

