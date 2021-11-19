Where is Von Dutch’s Eli Jane Now?

From director Andrew Renzi comes a three-part docuseries on Hulu called ‘The Curse of Von Dutch: A Brand to Die For.’ Through the show, the viewers learn more about Von Dutch Originals, an iconic clothing brand from the 2000s that cashed in on the shifting culture. When the company was still in its nascent stages, the talented Eli Jane came on board as an investor and model. So, let’s find out what she has been up to since then, shall we?

Who is Eli Jane?

Elizabeth Jane Speier was born in June 1979 in Michigan. While being homeschooled on and off, Eli showed a great interest in sports. As a child, she trained with Olympic gymnastic coaches and later forayed into competitive diving as well. Eli also played baseball and soccer when she was younger. Her family moved around a lot when she was growing up, living in Colorado, Texas, Illinois, and Florida before moving to California.

Eli took part in a modeling contest to be featured as the cover model for Seventeen Magazine during her teens. She finished as a runner-up in a competition that included 35,000 contestants. After appearing on The Oprah Winfrey Show, she appeared on several magazine covers, growing her portfolio with time. At the age of 18, Eli moved to Los Angeles, California, which brought her the Von Dutch project.

At a trade show, Eli met Bobby Vaughn, one of the three people who launched Von Dutch Originals. At the time, Bobby hired her to wear Von Dutch t-shirts to promote the brand. Eli used her gymnastics experience to good use and turned many heads at the show. Later, Bobby used his connections to have Tommy Lee wear a Von Dutch t-shirt during his appearance on ‘MTV Cribs.’ Eli invested in the brand as well, and at some point during that time, she and Bobby had a relationship.

Where is Eli Jane Now?

Apart from her stint with Von Dutch, Eli went on to appear in multiple music videos, national commercials, TV shows, and movies. She has also worked behind the camera as an assistant producer on some of the episodes of ‘Dr. 90210,’ a reality television series. Eli’s repertoire includes being a stuntwoman. She has worked on TV shows like Dexter and Desperate Housewives, as well as films like Kong: Skull Island and Fighting with My Family. Eli continues her work acting in music videos and has a few movies coming up on the horizon.

Read More: Where is Ed Boswell Now?