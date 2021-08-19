Where is Welcome to Plathville Filmed? Where Does Plath Family Live?

TLC’s ‘Welcome to Plathville’ is a reality television series that revolves around the super-conservative Plath family that lives an isolated life away from most modern technological advancements. The husband-wife duo of Kim and Barry Plath impose strict norms on their children, who eventually rebel to embrace a life of freedom. In addition to other locations, the everyday affairs of the family are filmed on a huge farm that is spread over several acres. Viewers may get intrigued by the colossal property and wish to learn more about the location of the Plath family’s house. In case you are also looking for similar information, we have got you covered.

Welcome to Plathville Filming Locations

‘Welcome to Plathville’ is filmed extensively in Georgia. Located in the southeastern part of the United States, the Empire State of the South has a varied terrain that includes mountains, farmlands, and mesmerizing coastal beaches that can captivate anyone’s attention. Some scenes in season 3 are also reportedly shot in Florida. The filming of the series takes place in several locations in the aforementioned states, so let’s learn more about them without wasting any more time.

Grady County, Georgia

Located in Grady County, the shooting of the reality television show is done in Cairo, apart from other locations. The small city is spread over an area of about 10 miles square and is home to about 9,600 people. In season 2, when Kim and Barry move out of the farm, they settle in a house located near Ethan and Olivia’s home in Cairo.

The couple reportedly brought the house back in 2017, and it is also just a few blocks away from Micah and Moriah’s apartment in the region. The secluded city offers the ideal destination for the super-conservative devout Christian couple.

Filming of the TLC series is also done in Whigham, which is located close to Cairo. The 55-acre farm where the Plath family lives with their children in season 1 is technically located here. Situated in rural South Georgia, the isolated property affords the conservative family the freedom to live their lives as they like. But the family eventually moved out, and Kim and Barry decided to rent some parts of the property to outsiders who wish to experience the life of the television-famous eccentric family.

Tallahassee, Florida

Filming of a few scenes of season 3 was reportedly done in Tallahassee. The family was spotted celebrating the 23rd birthday of Ethan at a restaurant in Florida’s capital, surrounded by a camera crew. Located less than an hour’s drive away from Cairo, Tallahassee is home to over 200,000 people and is famous for its rolling red hills.

